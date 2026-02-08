Minnesota United Wins First Preseason Match 3-0 over Sporting Kansas City

Published on February 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







INDIO, Calif. - Minnesota United finished a dominant match against Sporting Kansas City with a 3-0 score at the Empire Polo Club on Saturday afternoon. Defender Anthony Markanich bagged a brace and forward Kelvin Yeboah scored during the Loons' first preseason game at the Coachella Valley Invitational. MNUFC's next preseason fixture is slated for Feb. 11 against D.C. United.

Minnesota United goalkeeper Drake Callender made the first save of the game at the 10th-minute mark, stopping an on-target header by Sporting Kansas City.

The Loons opened the scoring with Anthony Markanich after Tomás Chancalay sent in a cross near the penalty spot, where Markanich was sitting. Markanich headed the ball and was initially blocked, but he was able to get the rebound over the line.

Joaquín Pereyra's 40th-minute strike from distance was on target, but the Kansas City goalkeeper made the diving stop.

Kelvin Yeboah doubled the lead in the 57th minute, after a long cross from Pereyra delivered a long pass cross to Markanich on the left flank. Markanich then settled the ball and played a short pass for Yeboah, who tapped it to find the back of the net.

MNUFC were awarded a free kick near the attacking third. The delivery found Jefferson Diaz on the right side of the six-yard box, where his header was deflected onto the cross bar and eventually cleared by Kansas City.

Pereyra had another dangerous opportunity after receiving the ball near the top of the penalty area; he took the shot but the attempt sailed over the crossbar.

Anthony Markanich scored the third and final goal of the match in the 68th minute. Yeboah's attempt was blocked by Sporting's goalkeeper, but the rebound found Markanich sitting alone, where he was able to tap the ball into the back of the net.

GOAL SUMMARY

1-0 MIN - Anthony Markanich - 35'

2-0 MIN - Kelvin Yeboah (Anthony Markanich, Joaquín Pereyra) - 57'

3-0 MIN - Anthony Markanich - 68'

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. D.C. UNITED

Empire Polo Club | Indio, California

2.11.2026 | Coachella Valley Invitational | Match 2

2:30 p.m. CT (mnufc.com; FOX9+, KEYC Mankato, KXLT Rochester, KBJR Duluth)







