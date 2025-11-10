Timbers Exit Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Following Game 3 Defeat at San Diego FC in Best-Of-3 Series

Published on November 10, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - The Portland Timbers exited the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs following a 4-0 defeat to San Diego FC in Game 3 of the Round One Best-of-3 Series at Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday night. The hosts scored twice in each half to secure advancement to the next round. Portland concluded the regular season with 44 points (11-12-11), finishing in eighth place in the Western Conference.

2025 in Review

The Portland Timbers concluded the 2025 MLS campaign with a mark of 12-14-12 overall, registering a 1-2-1 record in the 2025 playoffs and 11-12-11 in the regular season. Portland went 8-4-7 at home and 4-11-5 on the road. Antony and Kevin Kelsy led all Timbers in goals scored this year with seven each. Additionally, Antony recorded a club-high 16 goal contributions in his third season in Green and Gold. After being signed in August, Designated Player Kristoffer Velde finished with two goals and two assists in 12 games. Club captain Diego Chara registered a record 26th postseason appearance for Portland. Under Head Coach Phil Neville, Portland reached the MLS postseason in a second-straight season and ninth overall in club history.

Goal-Scoring Plays

SD - Anders Dreyer (Onni Valakari), 5th minute: Onni Valakari placed a cross in the box for Anders Dreyer, who struck the ball first time with his left foot into the lower left of goal.

SD - Amahl Pellegrino, 17th minute: Amahl Pellegrino headed a cross in the box that was saved but was able to clean up his own rebound and push the ball over the line from close range.

SD - Amahl Pellegrino (Corey Baird), 53rd minute: Amahl Pellegrino received a Corey Baird cross in the box and struck a high right-footed volley into goal.

SD - Anders Dreyer (Hirving Lozano), 79th minute: Hirving Lozano sent a low cross into the box where Anders Dreyer scored with a right-footed shot.

Notes

Following tonight's result, the Timbers are 12-9-8 all time in the playoffs.

Portland played in their ninth MLS postseason in 2025.

The Timbers finished their 2025 campaign with a record of 12-14-12 overall.

The Timbers registered a 1-2-1 record in the 2025 playoffs.

In the regular season, Portland registered an 11-12-11 record.

The Timbers were 8-4-7 at home and 4-11-5 on the road this year.

Antony and Kevin Kelsy led all Timbers in goals scored this year with seven each.

Additionally, Antony recorded a club-high 16 goal contributions in his third season in Green and Gold.

Summer-signing Designated Player Kristoffer Velde finished with two goals and two assists in 12 games following his arrival in August.

Diego Chara started in his 26th postseason game for Portland, the most of any Timber in club history.

Under Head Coach Phil Neville, Portland reached the MLS postseason in a second straight season.

Portland Timbers (No. 8 seed) vs. San Diego FC (No. 1 seed)

November 9, 2025 - Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, Calif.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 0 0 0

San Diego FC 2 2 4

Scoring Summary:

SD: Dreyer (Valakari), 5

SD: Pellegrino, 17

SD: Pellegrino (Baird), 53

SD: Dreyer (Lozano), 79

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Fory (caution), 29

SD: Duah (caution), 36

SD: Baird (caution), 55

POR: Paredes (caution), 66

POR Ayala (caution), 71

SD: Bombino (caution), 75

POR: Mosquera (ejection), 80

POR: K. Miller (caution), 86

Lineups:

POR:GKPantemis, D Surman, DZuparic, D K. Miller, M Fory (Mosquera, 46), M Chara © (Paredes, 56),M Da Costa (Rojas, 56), M Ayala (Guerra, 76), F Velde, F Kelsy (Mora, 56), F Antony

Substitutes Not Used: GKCrépeau, D E. Miller, D Smith, F Lassiter

TOTAL SHOTS: 12 (Kelsy, 4);SHOTS ON GOAL: 2 (Kelsy and Fory, 1);FOULS: 16 (Kelsy, 3);OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 5

SD: GK Sisniega, D Pilcher, D McVey, D Duah (McNair, 84), D Bombino (Negri, 84), M Tverskov ©, M Valakari, M Godoy, F Pellegrino (Lozano, 70), F Dreyer (Soma, 84), F Baird (Ingvartsen, 70)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Ferree, M Torre, M Vazquez, M Mighten

TOTAL SHOTS: 15 (Pellegrino, 5);SHOTS ON GOAL: 9 (Pellegrino, 5);FOULS: 19 (five players tied, 2);OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 9; SAVES: 2

Referee: Joe Dickerson

Assistant Referees: Logan Brown, Ryan Graves

Fourth Official: Malik Badawi

VAR:Fotis Bazakos

Attendance:32,500







