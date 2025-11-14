Timbers Announce Roster Status Ahead of 2026 MLS Season
Published on November 14, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers today announced their roster status ahead of the 2026 season.
Thirteen returning players remain under contract for the 2026 season-Antony, David Da Costa, Omir Fernandez, Jimer Fory, Kevin Kelsy, Ariel Lassiter, Zac McGraw, Kamal Miller, Juan Mosquera, Joao Ortiz, Jonathan Rodríguez, Finn Surman and Kristoffer Velde. Homegrown defender Sawyer Jura will join the first team on an MLS contract beginning in January 2026.
The Timbers have exercised 2026 options for David Ayala, Diego Chara, Gage Guerra, Felipe Mora, Trey Muse, James Pantemis and Ian Smith.
The club has declined 2026 options for Felipe Carballo, Cristhian Paredes and Matías Rojas.
Maxime Crépeau, Eric Miller, Hunter Sulte and Dario Zuparic are out of contract.
Portland Timbers 2026 Roster
*as of Nov. 14
Goalkeepers (2): Trey Muse, James Pantemis
Defenders (7): Jimer Fory, Sawyer Jura, Zac McGraw, Kamal Miller, Juan Mosquera, Ian Smith, Finn Surman
Midfielders (5): David Ayala, Diego Chara, David Da Costa, Omir Fernandez, Joao Ortiz
Forwards (7): Antony, Gage Guerra, Kevin Kelsy, Ariel Lassiter, Felipe Mora, Jonathan Rodríguez, Kristoffer Velde
