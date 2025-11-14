MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinal at BC Place Sold Out

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC confirmed on Friday that tickets are sold out for the MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinal against Los Angeles FC on Saturday, November 22 at BC Place. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as the club is expecting a record crowd of over 53,000 fans. Whitecaps FC 2025 Playoffs are presented by BLG, BMO, and TELUS.

BC Place doors will open at 4:30 p.m. PT, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. PT - watch live on MLS Season Pass and Apple TV, listen on 730 CKNW, 101.1 HD3, and CKNW.com. Player warmups will start at approximately 5:55 p.m. PT, with all fans receiving a limited edition playoff rally towel. Please note that for this match, reusable water bottles will not be allowed in the venue and for ease of entry, fans are also encouraged not to bring a bag.

Support for the 'Caps has reached record levels this season. A crowd of 32,066 packed BC Place for the first home playoff match, and more than one million supporters have attended home games over the past two seasons. Overall, Whitecaps FC has already welcomed a total attendance of 536,298 spectators and counting to BC Place in 2025 - the highest such total in club history.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC MLS-era largest home crowds at BC Place

53,837: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2-0 Inter Miami CF on April 24, 2025 - 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinal, Leg One

51,035: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1-2 Inter Miami CF on May 25, 2024 - MLS regular season club record crowd

32,465: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0-0 Austin FC on May 4, 2024 - 50th anniversary match

32,066: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3-0 FC Dallas on October 26, 2025 - MLS Cup Playoffs, Round One, Game 1, club record crowd

30,303: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1-2 Los Angeles FC on October 13, 2024

30,204: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0-1 Los Angeles FC on November 5, 2023 - MLS Cup Playoffs, Round One, Game 2 Vancouver Whitecaps NASL-era largest home crowds at BC Place

60,342: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 Seattle Sounders on June 20, 1983 - first-ever sporting event at BC Place

56,255: Vancouver Whitecaps 0-1 Montreal Manic on July 20, 1983

50,205: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0 New York Cosmos on July 10, 1983 Vancouver will be aiming to reach the MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final for the first time in club history. This marks the club's third-ever trip to the Conference Semifinal and the first since 2017. The Blue and White advanced past FC Dallas thanks to a 3-0 victory in Game 1 at BC Place and a shootout win in Game 2 following a 1-1 draw in regulation at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

LAFC earned their spot in the Conference Semifinal by defeating Austin FC in two matches, claiming a 2-1 win at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles and a 4-1 victory at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

The 'Caps reached the MLS Cup Playoffs following a historic MLS regular season campaign that saw them finish second in the Western Conference and fifth in the Supporters' Shield standings with a club-best 18W-7L-9D record and 63 points. In addition, the team tallied club records in MLS regular season play for wins (18), away victories (8), goals scored (66), and goal difference (+28), while recording the fifth highest expected goal difference in MLS history (+25). Along the way, the Blue and White went on their longest unbeaten run in MLS play (11 games) and tied a league-record for most different goalscorers in a regular season with 20.

This will be the third consecutive year that Vancouver and LAFC meet in the MLS Cup Playoffs, and the first showdown since the arrivals of Thomas Müller in Vancouver and Son Heung-Min in Los Angeles. The two Western Conference rivals have faced each other 14 times over the past three years across all competitions.

The 'Caps won this year's season series, drawing 2-2 on Sunday Night Soccer on May 11 at BC Place before earning a 1-0 road win at BMO Stadium on June 29. In last year's playoff meeting at BC Place, Vancouver triumphed 3-0 in front of a raucous home crowd.

Several familiar faces connect the two clubs, including Whitecaps FC defender and 2025 MLS Defender of the Year Tristan Blackmon, who began his career with LAFC. On the opposing side, LAFC assistant coach Marc Dos Santos managed the 'Caps from 2019 to 2021 and LAFC midfielder Ryan Raposo played in Vancouver from 2020 to 2024.

For the latest news, match updates, and playoff coverage, visit whitecapsfc.com and follow @WhitecapsFC on social media.







