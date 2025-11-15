New York City FC Forward Alonso Martínez Sustains Knee Injury
MLS New York City FC

New York City FC Forward Alonso Martínez Sustains Knee Injury

Published on November 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release


Today New York City FC can confirm that Forward Alonso Martínez has sustained a knee injury while representing the Costa Rica Men's National Team this past Thursday.

Alonso has returned to New York City for further evaluation. Additional updates will be provided in the coming days.

Everyone at the Club sends their well wishes to Martínez.

Check out the New York City FC Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Major League Soccer Stories from November 15, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central