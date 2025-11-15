New York City FC Forward Alonso Martínez Sustains Knee Injury

Published on November 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







Today New York City FC can confirm that Forward Alonso Martínez has sustained a knee injury while representing the Costa Rica Men's National Team this past Thursday.

Alonso has returned to New York City for further evaluation. Additional updates will be provided in the coming days.

Everyone at the Club sends their well wishes to Martínez.







Major League Soccer Stories from November 15, 2025

