Red Bulls Defeat CF Montreal, 2-0, at Stade Saputo

Published on September 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York Red Bulls News Release







New York Red Bulls (12-12-7, 43 pts.) defeated CF Montreal (5-17-9, 24 pts.) on Saturday evening at Stade Saputo.

The Red Bulls opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, when captain Emil Forsberg whipped in a corner that found the head of Kyle Duncan, who guided the ball towards the back post and defender Tim Parker knocked it in the back of the net.

New York doubled their lead in the 29th minute, when defender Marcelo Morales took a throw-in and found forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who dribbled past a Montreal defender and put a left-footed shot past the Montreal goalkeeper.

Parker scored his first MLS goal of the season and the seventh of his MLS career. It was his second career MLS goal for New York.

Duncan tallied his fifth MLS assist of the season, which is now a new single-season career high for the defender.

Duncan has now recorded 21 assists across all competitions for New York, which is the most in franchise history by a defender.

Forsberg tallied his 10th MLS assist of the season and the 15th of his MLS career.

Forsberg became the fifth player in franchise history to record 10-plus goals and assists in a single MLS season and the first since Thierry Henry in 2014. It is the seventh time a player has accomplished that feat.

Choupo-Moting tallied his 16th MLS goal of the season, which ranks tied for seventh in MLS.

Midfielder Gustav Berggren and Morales both made their first career MLS starts in tonight's match.

Goalkeeper Carlos Coronel recorded his 10th MLS clean sheet of the season and the 45th of his MLS career.

Coronel became the second Red Bulls goalkeeper in franchise history to record 10-plus MLS clean sheets in multiple seasons.

Following Saturday's match, New York will face off against New York City FC on Saturday, September 27 at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET with coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish, and New York Red Bulls Radio presented by Sports Illustrated in English via the New York Red Bulls app and NewYorkRedBulls.com.

New York Red Bulls 2, CF Montreal 0

2025 MLS Regular Season - Game 31

Saturday, September 20, 2025 - 7:30 p.m. ET

Stade Saputo | Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Box Score: https://www.mlssoccer.com/competitions/mls-regular-season/2025/matches/mtlvsrbny-09-20-2025/stats

Scoring Summary:

NY - Tim Parker 1 (Duncan, Forsberg) 23'

NY - Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting 16 (unassisted) 29'

Misconduct Summary:

NY - Tim Parker (caution, foul) 45'+3

NY - Sean Nealis (caution, foul) 62'

New York Red Bulls: Carlos Coronel; Marcelo Morales (Raheem Edwards, 58'), Noah Eile, Tim Parker (Sean Nealis, 58'), Kyle Duncan, Gustav Berggren (Daniel Edelman, 57'), Ronald Donkor, Julian Hall (Dylan Nealis, 86'), Wiki Carmona, Emil Forsberg © (Mohammed Sofo, 78'), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Unused Subs: John McCarthy, Peter Stroud, Dennis Gjengaar, Serge Ngoma

TOTAL SHOTS: 12; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 19; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 6

CF Montreal: Thomas Gillier; Jalen Neal (Brandan Craig, 84'), Luca Petrasso (Fabian Herbers, 84'), Bode Hidalgo (Dawid Bugaj, 74'), Efrain Morales, Samuel Piette © (Olger Escobar, 63'), Ivan Jaime, Hennadii Synchuk, Victor Loturi, Dante Sealy (Matty Longstaff, 73'), Prince Owusu

Unused Subs: Jonathan Sirois, Dawid Bugaj, Bryce Duke, Owen Graham-Roache, Aleksandr Gubogio

TOTAL SHOTS: 19; SHOTS ON GOAL: 6; FOULS: 10; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 3

Referee: Filip Dujic

AR1: Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho

AR2: Diego Blas

4th Official: Mario Al Ayass

VAR: Jorge Gonzalez

AVAR: Robert Schaap







