Earthquakes Face St. Louis CITY SC at Paypal Park Tonight at 7:30 p.m. Pt

Published on September 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes face St. Louis CITY SC tonight. Kickoff from PayPal Park will take place at 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as via local radio on 107.7 The Bone FM (English) and 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish).

POTENTIAL STORYLINES:

- The San Jose Earthquakes are currently ninth in the MLS Western Conference table with 35 points (9-13-8) while St. Louis CITY SC is 14th (6-17-7) with 25 points.

- The Quakes are looking to earn their first win against St. Louis in six tries since CITY SC joined MLS in 2023. In their last meeting on May 31, Quakes forward Josef Martínez secured a late 83rd minute equalizer on the road assisted by Vítor Costa and Beau Leroux. However, in the 90th minute, the hosts drew a penalty kick after threatening in transition and Löwen subsequently converted from the spot two minutes later to give St. Louis a 2-1 lead they would eventually protect until the final whistle.

- Quakes forward Cristian "Chicho" Arango has netted four goals in just two matches against CITY SC.

- SJ is now tied with San Diego FC and Orlando City SC for second in club scoring with 55 goals. Only Inter Miami CF have found the back of the net more with 57 goals

- The Quakes are second in the league in expected goals (60.57). Only Vancouver Whitecaps FC (63.4) leads San Jose.

- Former Quakes midfielder Alfredo Morales joined St. Louis in 2025 after playing last season in San Jose.

- Saturday is Filipino Heritage Night at PayPal Park. Recording artist and Filipino American P-Lo will perform during pregame, with cultural dances, Filipino food options, and even a postgame panel of Filipinos in Sports & Entertainment with P-Lo, 2025 FIFA World Cup poster artist LeRoid, UFC fighter Hyder Amil and Sarina Bolden, who scored the first goal for the Philippines in their 2023 debut at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

- A trio of Quakes have close connections to St. Louis. Assistant Coach Steve Ralston attended nearby Oakville High and Forest Park Community College before embarking on a legendary MLS playing career. Defender Daniel Munie, from Maryland Heights, played for St. Louis Scott Gallagher and Saint Louis FC as a youth. Finally, defender Max Floriani starred at Saint Louis University before San Jose drafted him second overall in this year's MLS SuperDraft.







Major League Soccer Stories from September 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.