San Diego FC Ties MLS Expansion Points Record with 1-1 Draw at Atlanta United

Published on September 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA, GA. - San Diego FC (17-8-6, 57 pts) battled to a 1-1 draw against Atlanta United (5-13-11, 27 pts) on Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. With the result, SDFC remains atop the Western Conference standings and ties the MLS expansion single-season points record of 57, previously set by LAFC in 2018.

Danish forward Anders Dreyer opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, netting his 15th goal of the campaign with a composed left-footed finish. The play was set up by winger Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, who forced a turnover near the Atlanta penalty area before sliding the ball to Dreyer for the 1-0 advantage heading into halftime.

Atlanta leveled the match in the 61st minute when Miguel Almirón converted a penalty kick after SDFC goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos was whistled for a foul on Jamal Thiaré during a breakaway. Dos Santos responded with several key saves to keep the match even, while Lozano nearly delivered a late winner for San Diego, only to be denied twice by standout saves from Atlanta goalkeeper Jayden Hibbert.

The result extends SDFC's unbeaten run on the road to eight consecutive matches.

San Diego now returns home for its final regular season home match at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 27, hosting the San Jose Earthquakes on Fan Appreciation Night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, San Diego Sports 760 AM (English), and TUDN 1700 AM (Spanish).

Goal Scoring plays:

SD - 0-1- Anders Dreyer (Hirving "Chucky" Lozano) 32nd minute: Dreyer finished with a left-footed shot from near the penalty spot after Lozano intercepted an Atlanta free kick and slid the ball across the box from left to right to wide-open Dreyer charging into the area.

ATL -1-1 Miguel Almirón (Penalty Kick) 61st minute: Almirón converted from the spot with a left-footed strike to the lower-left corner after SDFC goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos was called for a foul on Jamal Thiaré inside the box.

Postgame Notes:

- With tonight's 1-1 draw against Atlanta United FC, San Diego FC recorded the sixth tie in Club history and remains atop the Western Conference standings with 57 points (17-8-6).

- The result also extended SDFC's road unbeaten streak to eight matches.

- SDFC remains in second place in the Supporters' Shield race behind the Philadelphia Union (60 points).

- With tonight's 1-1 draw, SDFC tied LAFC's 2018 expansion season points record (57 pts).

- SDFC is 10-4-1 on the road this season.

- SDFC is 2-2-2 against Eastern Conference teams this season.

- SDFC dominated possession, holding 61% of the ball compared to Atlanta's 39%.

- SDFC had 729 passes completed compared to Atlanta's 403.

- SDFC continues to lead the league in passes completed with 18,615.

- SDFC leads MLS in assists with 67.

- SDFC Designated Player Anders Dreyer scored his 15th goal of the season today.

- With his goal today, Dreyer has the most goal contributions (33) by a player in a club's first season. The previous leader was Carlos Vela (27 in 2018).

- Designated Player Hirving "Chucky: Lozano earned his 10th assist on Dreyer's goal today.

- Lozano now has 19 goal contributions this season (9 goals, 10 assists).

- Lozano and Dreyer have now combined for goal contributions in 12 regular season matches: Feb. 23 at LA Galaxy, April 5 vs. Seattle Sounders, April 12 at Colorado, May 5 vs. Dallas, May 24 vs. LA Galaxy, May 31 vs. LAFC, June 28 at Dallas FC, July 12 at Chicago Fire, July 25 vs. Nashville SC, Aug. 9 at Sporting KC, Aug. 31 at LAFC, Sept. 20 at Atlanta.

- Dreyer has started all 31 MLS Regular season matches this season.

- Defender Manu Duah made his ninth MLS start and 10th appearance for SDFC. He has a total of 14 appearances with the Club across all competitions. He played in three Leagues Club matches as well.

- Defender Christopher McVey made his 101st career MLS Regular Season start and his 106th MLS Regular Season appearance.

- Forward Amahl Pellegrino made his second MLS start and fourth appearance for SDFC tonight. He was on the 18-man roster tonight for the fourth-straight time after being acquired last month.

- Forward Corey Baird saw action for the second-straight match after coming off an injury. He came on as a substitute in the 61st minute for Amahl Pellegrino.

- Defender Willy Kumado was on the pitch tonight, again as a substitute as he came on in the 61st minute for Paddy McNair.

- Kumado returned last week for the first time since suffering an injury during a match against LA Galaxy on May 24.

- SDFC Goalkeeper Duran Ferree, Defender Luca Bombino, and Midfielder Pedro Soma will all now join the U.S. Under-20 Men's National Team in Chile 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup taking place in Chile from Sept. 27-Oct. 19.

Next Match

SDFC will host the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, Sept. 27 for Fan Appreciation Night at Snapdragon Stadium, marking the Club's final home match of the MLS regular season. The match will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with radio coverage on San Diego Sports 760 AM (English) and TUDN 1700 AM (Spanish).

Match Information

2025 MLS Regular Season

San Diego FC (17-8-6, 57 pts) vs. Atlanta United FC (5-13-11, 27 pts)

Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA.)

Scoring Summary:

SD (1-0) - Anders Dreyer (Assisted by Hirving "Chucky" Lozano) 32'

ATL (1-1) - Miguel Almirón (Penalty kick)

Misconduct Summary:

SD - Hirving Lozano (caution, 6')

ATL - Miguel Almiron (caution, 90')

Lineups:

SAN DIEGO FC: GK CJ Dos Santos; D Christopher McVey, D Manu Duah, D Paddy McNair (Willy Kumado, 61'), D Luca Bombino (Ian Pilcher, 84'); M Onni Valakari, M Jeppe Tverskov -C-, M Luca De La Torre (Aníbal Godoy 61'); F Anders Dreyer, F Amahl Pellegrino (Corey Baird 61'), F Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (Alex Mighten, 90+5)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Pablo Sisniega, M David Vazquez, D Aiden Harangi, M Pedro Soma

TOTAL SHOTS: 7; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 12; OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES; 4

ATLANTA UNITED FC: GK Jayden Hibbert; D Ronald Hernandez (Brooks Lennon, 76'), D Juan Berrocal, D Stian Gregerson, D Pedro Amador; M Steven Alzate, M Bartosz Slisz, M Alexey Miranchuk (Tristan Muyumba, 83'); F Miguel Almirón -C-, F Jamal Thiaré (Emmanuel Latte Lath, 76'), F Saba Lobjanidze (Luke Brennan, 75')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Brad Guzan, M Cooper Sanchez, F Leo Afonso, F Cayman Togashi, D Enea MIhaj

TOTAL SHOTS: 17; SHOTS ON GOAL: 6; FOULS: 12; OFFSIDES 7; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 4

Referee: Ricardo Montero Araya

Assistant Referees: Adam Wienckowski, Kevin Klinger

Fourth Official: Brandon Stevis

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

AVAR: Tom Supple

Weather: 86-degrees, cloudy

Attendance: 43,499

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

SDFC HEAD COACH MIKEY VARAS

On his thoughts about the match:

"Overall thoughts is we will take the point. It's an important point at the end of the season, but we're disappointed with the point. Feels like two points dropped because I think we started pretty decent, good first half, not excellent, but good. And then the second half, we weren't good. We didn't have a good second half, and I think we're fortunate to come out with a point. But we take it. That's part of the learning process. And we'll take the learning lessons from this."

On making decisions to switch players on starting lineups:

"We don't make decisions on the next games, starting lineup right after a match. So, we'll get into training. All these guys know, though, they have to compete for their spot."

[Translated from Spanish]

On whether finishing atop of the standings is the objective:

"The main objective is to win the next game and get to the playoffs in the best condition possible. That counts a lot. We will see as we get to the last two games where we are in the standings to see if we are close but, for me, there's still a lot left to go to start thinking about that. The point counts and it has merit. I'll take the point, but it is two points lost."

[Translated from Spanish]

On the way Anders Dreyer and Hirving Lozano play together:

"They are talented players and when they are connecting, they make a difference. Obviously, in this game the group played a good game, and they are usually the head of the spear. When they play well, we do well."

SDFC WINGER ANDERS DREYER

On thoughts on the match

"I think first half was, was a good half. I think we controled a lot, and they were not dangerous. We were dangerous. And then, because the goal is a good pressure and Chucky [Hirving Lozano] played a square pass, and it's, it's the opening goal, and it's nice, but yeah, of course, the thoughts are on our second half, which wasn't good enough, and that's something we have to go home and look at."

On scoring his 15th goal of the season:

"It's nice, but I think right now, which is on my mind, is that we didn't get the three points. That's something that is more crucial than scoring goals for me. Right now, we have one point in two games and, and I think we sit in there and if we look at 65 minutes against Minnesota and 45 against Atlanta today, we think we should have had more points. But yeah, we need to keep that level for 90 minutes before it's a real success."

On if teams starts to look at the table this time of season:

"No, I think it's, it's game by game. But of course, when you get closer to the end of the season, you look where you are in the league, and of course, we're in a position where, of course, with three points today, it could, could look very good, and also last week. So of course, it's a, it's a tough hit now with only one point in two games, where I think we should have had more. But, yeah, it's not the truth. The truth is that we have one point in two games. And yeah, right now it's, it's getting closer and closer on the top of the table."

On what was the difference in the second half against Atlanta:

"I think we lost the possession too easy. And I think the final pass was not, was not good enough. And that's something we know inside the dressing room, and then, yeah, they get the penalty and the game change a little bit, they get a momentum and stuff like that. But I still think, of course, like you said, we had a couple of chances, and we could have scored, but we have to look at it as they also could have scored one or two more. So was a two open in the last 30, 35, minutes of the game."

On playing with Hirving "Chucky" Lozano this season:

"No, it's easy to see that Chucky is a top player. And yeah, we find each other very good. Found him in second half for a header as well, and he made a very good assist for me. And so, it's nice to get that consistently and that we play together. And of course, it is getting dangerous. So yeah, now hopefully we can prepare good for home game against San Jose."

On if teams are picking up SDFC style of play and are more prepared to face it:

"I think, of course, when you do great as a team, the other teams have more focus on you and the way we want to play. Of course, it's two different games. I think Minnesota is here without having the ball, and I think Atlanta would like to have the ball and play. But I think, like I said, I think the first half was, was great today, and if we score one more, it's, it's, it's done, but we didn't. And then, of course, with the with 1-0, and they can change something and get out to the second half with more physicality and second balls, winning and stuff like that, then it will get a different game. And they, for sure, played a better second half than us, and that's something we have to work on to be better."







