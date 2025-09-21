LAFC Hosts Real Salt Lake for Noche de Carlos Vela at BMO Stadium on Sunday, September 21

Published on September 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC will welcome Real Salt Lake for the second time within a week this Sunday, Sept. 21 when the Black & Gold celebrate Noche de Carlos Vela, presented by Ford, at BMO Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT, and the game will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FS1, Fox Deportes, and on radio on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish) and 1230 AM KYPA (Korean).

Vela, one of the most decorated players in MLS history, is LAFC's all-time leader in games played (152), minutes (11,194) and assists (59). He won the 2019 MLS MVP in record-breaking fashion, registering the most goals scored in a single season (34) in league history. Vela announced his retirement this past May and continues to serve with LAFC as a club ambassador.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and be in their seats by 6 p.m. for a special pregame ceremony inside the stadium where Vela will be honored on the field. As part of Noche de Carlos Vela, fans can also enjoy a pregame Fan Fest, including live performances from a DJ, Folklorico Dancers, Aztec Dancers, a banda performance and mariachi bands. There will also be games, partner giveaways and the opportunity for fans to sign the "Thank You Carlos" wall. Every fan in attendance will receive a Vela T-shirt and be treated to a fireworks show beginning approximately 10 minutes after the conclusion of the match. There will also be a limited-edition Vela-themed cup and bucket available for purchase at concession stands.

With the MLS postseason fast approaching, LAFC enters the match in fourth place in the Western Conference and can clinch a playoff spot with a win or tie against Real Salt Lake - a team the Black & Gold holds a 12W-3L-1D all-time record against in MLS play.

Sunday's game against RSL will re-air locally in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sept. 23, at 5:30 p.m. on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13), where fans can also watch LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the Black & Gold.

MATCH INFORMATION:

Matchup: LAFC at Real Salt Lake

Kickoff: Sunday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m. PT

Where: BMO Stadium; Los Angeles, CA

Media Gate opens at 4 p.m.

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM, ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), 1230 AM KYPA (Korean)

MATCH NOTES:

International soccer icon Son Heung-Min and three-time MLS All-Star Denis Bouanga form one of the most dangerous attacks in MLS, with the pair combining to score 11 of LAFC's 14 goals since Son's debut on Aug. 9.

Bouanga is also nearing a pair of impressive club and league milestones:

Bouanga is now LAFC's all-time goal-scoring leader with 94 goals in all competitions after scoring against RSL on Sept. 17, moving past Black & Gold legend Carlos Vela.

Bouanga is one goal away from becoming the first player in MLS history to score 20 regular-season goals in three consecutive seasons.

Bouanga is now the third leading scorer in MLS this season with 19 goals; he is behind only Sam Surridge (21) and Lionel Messi (20).

COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT:

During the pre-match community spotlight moment, LAFC will recognize Braille Institute of America. Braille Institute is a national non-profit with a chapter located in Los Angeles who has been helping people with vision loss live full, independent lives for over 100 years, all completely free. Through its Youth Program, kids and teens who are blind or visually impaired discover new skills, participate in unique events, build confidence, and experience the joy of learning, friendship, and adventure.

CARLOS VELA MEET & GREET:

In partnership with Metro by T-Mobile, 20 local students will have the opportunity to attend their first LAFC home match and meet Carlos Vela prior to kickoff. The students attending the match participated in LAFC's crossover clinics alongside the Drew League where they took part in both soccer and basketball drills earlier this summer. As part of the clinics, Metro by T-Mobile provided school supplies to over 200+ LAUSD students ahead of the school year.

HONORARY FALCONER:

Carlos Vela will serve as the night's Honorary Falconer as part of the Noche de Carlos Vela pregame festivities.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

ARRIVE EARLY

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic and crowds at the gate. Gates at BMO Stadium open at 4:30 p.m.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

To provide a safer environment for fans and expedite entry, BMO Stadium is enforcing a new Clear Bag Only Policy. It is required that fans bring bags that meet the following style and size limits:

One bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and does not exceed 12" x 6" x 12", OR:

A one-gallon clear plastic storage bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Non-clear bags, including small clutches, are NOT allowed. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items.







