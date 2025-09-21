Union stay atop Supporters' Shield standings; Damiani's lone goal secures victory
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union earned a 1-0 win over the New England Revolution on Saturday afternoon at Subaru Park. With the victory, the Union remain atop the Supporters' Shield standings with 60 points. After a scoreless first half, forward Bruno Damiani broke the deadlock in the 71st minute with the lone goal of the match. Goalkeeper Andre Blake recorded his seventh clean sheet of the season.
The Union will travel to Audi Field to face D.C. United on Saturday, September 27th (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).
Philadelphia Union 1 - New England Revolution 0
Subaru Park (Chester, PA)
Saturday, September 20, 2025
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
Referee: Lorenzo Hernandez
Assistant Referees: Jose Da Silva, Walt Heatherly
Fourth Official: Atahan Yaya
VAR: Kevin Stott
AVAR: Craig Lowry
Weather: 80 degrees and sunny.
GOALS/ASSISTS
PHI - Bruno Damiani (Iloski, Westfield) 71'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
NE - Allan Oyirwoth (caution) 22'
NE - Peyton Miller (caution) 49'
NE - Alhassan Yusuf (caution) 62'
NE - Peyton Miller (ejected) 72'
PHI - Tai Baribo (caution) 76'
NE - Tomas Chancalay (caution) 90 +5'
Lineups
Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jakob Glesnes, Nathan Harriel, Frankie Westfield, Jesus Bueno (Jeremy Rafanello 83'), Danley Jean Jacques (Milan Iloski 60'), Quinn Sullivan, Indiana Vassilev, Tai Baribo (Mikael Uhre 77'), Bruno Damiani (Chris Donovan 82').
Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick, Olivier Mbaizo, Neil Pierre, Alejandro Bedoya, Cavan Sullivan.
New England Revolution: Matt Turner; Brayan Ceballos, Tanner Beason, Ilay Feingold (Tomas Chancalay 79'), Brandon Bye (Andrew Farrell 90' +2'), Peyton Miller, Matthew Polster (Eric Klein 90' +2'), Allan Oyirwoth (Will Sands 80'), Alhassan Yusuf (Jackson Yueill 72'), Carles Gil, Luca Langoni
Substitutes not used: Keegan Hughes, Wyatt Omsberg, Alex Bono, Sharod George.
TEAM NOTES
Homegrown defender Frankie Westfield earned his fifth MLS assist of the season.
Goalkeeper Andre Blake recorded his seventh clean sheet of the season.
Forward Bruno Damiani scored his sixth goal of the season.
