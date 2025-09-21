Atlanta United Draws 1-1 with San Diego FC

Published on September 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release









Atlanta United forward Miguel Almirón vs. San Diego FC

(Atlanta United FC) Atlanta United forward Miguel Almirón vs. San Diego FC(Atlanta United FC)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United drew 1-1 with San Diego FC in the first-ever match between the clubs. Miguel Almirón scored in his 100th career appearance for the club, while becoming the 10th player in club history to reach the century mark.

Both teams started the match playing between the boxes, with neither side having a clear cut chance until the 27th minute. Bartosz Slisz won a ball inside his own half and quickly played Saba Lobjanidze in the middle to spearhead an Atlanta counterattack. The Georgian found Alexey Miranchuk at the midfield stripe, who then played a through ball to Almirón. The Paraguayan dribbled one-on-one around the goalkeeper and finished in an open net, but the play was ultimately called back for offside.

In the 32nd minute, San Diego opened the scoring. Hirving Lozano forced an error just outside of Atlanta's box and squared it to a wide-open Anders Dreyer, who capitalized on the one-touch shot.

Jamal Thiaré nearly had an equalizer two minutes later. Miranchuk received the ball from Slisz at the top of the box before turning and crossing it into Thiaré at the back post, but CJ dos Santos palmed away the header to keep San Diego's lead into halftime.

Atlanta started the second half with a flurry of chances, with the best coming from Thiaré in the 47th minute. Almirón played the Senegalese striker at the top of box for a quick touch inside on the left, but the shot was saved by dos Santos.

Atlanta then earned a penalty in the 60th minute. Almirón and Thiaré combined once again with a through ball for the striker on the left, but dos Santos tripped Thiaré. The captain stepped up and placed the equalizer in the bottom-left corner.

Late in the match, Jayden Hibbert was called into action to keep the match tied. In the 79th minute, Dreyer chipped the ball from the top of the box to the back post for Lozano, but the Canadian international acrobatically punched it away. Seconds later, Dreyer curled a shot toward the bottom-left corner, but Hibbert dove to the push the ball away to keep the match level.

Atlanta United (5-13-12, 27 points) returns to action Saturday, Sept. 27 when it travels to New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 17-7 Atlanta

Shots on target: 6-5 Atlanta

Corner kicks: 4-4

Fouls Committed: 12-12

xG: 2.6 - 1.4 Atlanta

Possession: 61-37 San Diego

Passing accuracy: 89-81 San Diego

Scoring

SD - Anders Dreyer (Lozano) 32'

ATL - Miguel Almirón (penalty) 61'

Disciplinary

SD - Hirving Lozano Y 6'

ATL - Miguel Almirón Y 90'

Notes:

Miguel Almirón made his 100th club appearance tonight, making him the 10th player in club history to reach the accomplishment.

Jayden Hibbert made four saves. It was the third time in five starts that Hibbert has made at least four saves in a match.

Attendance: 43,499

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Jayden Hibbert

D: Pedro Amador

D: Juan Berrocal

D: Stian Gregersen

D: Ronald Hernández (Brooks Lennon - 75')

M: Steven Alzate

M: Bartosz Slisz

M: Alexey Miranchuk (Tristan Muyumba - 84')

F: Saba Lobjanidze (Luke Brennan - 75')

F: Miguel Almirón (c)

F: Jamal Thiaré (Latte Lath - 75')

Substitutes not used:

Brad Guzan

Enea Mihaj

Leo Alfonso

Cayman Togashi

Cooper Sanchez

SAN DIEGO FC STARTING LINEUP

GK: CJ dos Santos

D: Paddy McNair (Willy Kumado - 61)

D: Manu Duah

D: Luca Bombino (Ian Pilcher - 84')

D: Christopher McVey

M: Jeppe Tverskov (c)

M: Onni Valakari

M: Luca De La Torre (Anibal Godoy - 61')

F: Anders Dreyer

F: Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano (Alex Mighten - 90 + 5')

F: Amahl Pelligrino (Corey Baird - 61')

Substitutes not used:

Pablo Sisniega

Pedro Soma

Aiden Harangi

David Vazquez

OFFICIALS

Ricardo Montero Araya (referee), Adam Wienckowski (assistant), Kevin Klinger (assistant), Chris Penso (fourth), Edvin Jurisevic (VAR), Tom Supple (AVAR)

Images from this story







Major League Soccer Stories from September 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.