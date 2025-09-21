Sporting KC Falls, 2-0, to Vancouver

Published on September 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City (7-18-6, 27 points) was eliminated from playoff contention following a 2-0 home loss to Supporters' Shield contenders Vancouver Whitecaps FC (16-6-7, 55 points) on Saturday night at Children's Mercy Park.

Edier Ocampo struck inside two minutes and Kenji Cabrera opened his MLS scoring account to double Vancouver's lead two minutes before halftime. The result condemns Sporting to a third straight defeat and ends the club's hopes of returning to the playoffs for the 12th time in 15 seasons.

Interim head coach Kerry Zavagnin made five changes to Sporting's lineup from a narrow loss at Real Salt Lake last weekend, including both center backs as Alan Montes and 17-year-old Ian James partnered in place of Jansen Miller and Joaquin Fernandez. Midfielder Zorhan Bassong returned from suspension to replace Jacob Bartlettt, while Santi Munoz and Erik Thommy entered for Nemanja Radoja and the injured Daniel Salloi, respectively.

Vancouver drew first blood 75 seconds after kickoff. Winger Emmanuel Sabbi embarked on a blazing run down the right side and fed the ball to overlapping full back Ocampo, who slotted low past Sporting goalkeeper John Pulskamp for his second goal of the 2025 MLS campaign.

The Whitecaps went 2-0 ahead in the 43rd minute. Canadian international Ali Ahmed played a square ball to Cabrera, who beat a defender inside the box before finishing at the near post for his first career MLS goal in just his third Whitecaps appearance. Cabrera had been denied by the woodwork 30 minutes earlier, latching onto Ahmed's pullback pass across the face of goal, but the 22-year-old Japan native made the most of his next scoring opportunity as Vancouver went to intermission in the driver's seat.

Sporting battled hard in the second half with increased possession in the attacking third. Munoz and Jake Davis misfired from long range near the 55th minute, then winger Shapi Suleymanov-the only Kansas City field player to appear in all 31 MLS matches this season-did well to set up Munoz for a 15-yard shot that deflected narrowly wide of the left post on the hour mark. In the 67th minute, Thommy's blistering 22-yard free kick was cast aside by outstretched Vancouver goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka.

Sporting forward Mason Toye was a 65th-minute substitute and provided a quick injection of energy before suffering an unfortunate head injury and being replaced by Stephen Afrifa nine minutes later. Shortly thereafter, Pulskamp produced two excellent reflex saves by thwarting Ahmed and Jayden Nelson.

The hosts conjured one final chance in second-half stoppage time. Afrifa eluded multiple tacklers on the right edge of the box before picking out Spanish playmaker Manu Garcia, whose curling effort at the top of the box dipped inches over the crossbar.

Sporting will hit the road for two matches-visiting the LA Galaxy on Sept. 27 and Minnesota United FC on Oct. 4-before returning to Children's Mercy Park on Oct. 18 for the club's 2025 season finale against Houston Dynamo FC.

QUOTES

Sporting KC interim head coach Kerry Zavagnin

On how the early goal changed the gameplan...

Big time. We talked about coming out and being on the front foot. We're at home. We want to start quickly. It's my responsibility. We didn't start well. We didn't touch the ball before they scored. It shook us a little bit, but not enough and we didn't have enough punch even through the first half. To give another goal away right before halftime like we did last week is another disappointing moment. Walking into halftime, you can imagine, there were a lot of things to correct but actually just one thing. It was the energy, the intensity and the determination. We didn't have that in the first half. I think in the second half we came out a little bit better, but on the night we didn't create enough. We weren't dangerous around goal. We were passive in our confrontations and when you play against a team like Vancouver, who's near the top of the table, you have to bring your A game. And unfortunately, tonight we didn't.

On the second half performance...

Sure, the ball was on their end more than ours. That was encouraging. But the game state also said that they were up 2-0 and what they did extremely well is while they conceded a little bit of the possession, they didn't give away anything in their box. That's where the game can be a little bit deceiving. Although we had the ball a little bit more, we still weren't dangerous enough.

On the center backs...

I was just looking before we came in tonight. That was our 32nd different lineup in 33 games. So the continuity certainly is an issue over the course of this challenging year. They paired together for the first time tonight. I think we can see, once again, Ian James' potential. He was without fear. He played calm and with composure, although he gave a few balls away through the middle. Those are mistakes that he's going to learn from and I thought he was just outstanding tonight. (Alan) Montes was decent throughout the game and I thought both of them had their moments. But, at the end of the day, too much for them defensively to do over the course of the game.

On the front four...

I think whenever we go with a single striker up top, we just don't get enough through the middle of the field. Bringing Santi (Munoz) on underneath Dejan (Joveljic), we thought we'd get a little bit more activity through the middle of the field. Now bringing (Erik) Thommy, who likes to drift in different areas and pockets, we thought we'd be able to find him a little bit more. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case. Vancouver did a very good job in their 4-3-3 of defending that and so we had to find different ways. I thought there were opportunities in the first half where (Khiry) Shelton was coming up the field and Shapi (Suleymanov) was coming in that we could have exploited a little bit more. Unfortunately, we didn't. We got the ball out there, but we weren't able to penetrate. At the end of the day, just not enough combination or penetration in the areas that we were hoping for.

On Alan Montes...

If we would have been able to have a little bit more of the ball, some of his strengths would have come out a little bit more. I think when the game opens up, things sometimes get a little bit difficult but that's on us and that's on me to put the team in the right way that we don't get stretched. I think he did decent. He was decent in the air. He was decent with the ball at his feet. Unfortunately, he was put in some situations that we were hoping that he wasn't.

On Ian James...

He trains extremely well and (has) great maturity for his age. He will get more opportunities down the stretch here. I think that's what's missing in his game in order to progress further. He's very good in the air. He's very athletic. He's not afraid for the confrontations. He can handle himself quite well in the league now and we're going to see more of that. With the ball, obviously, he needs to create some more advantages and see the opportunities where he can maybe play a little bit more over distance in switching the point of attack, but I thought he conducted himself and had a really good game.

Sporting Kansas City captain Erik Thommy

On motivation for the coming games...

The motivation is to win every game. We are soccer players. We have that competitive mind. It doesn't matter if it's a training session or a real game. I want to win everything. We don't need to talk about the motivation. It's really important for us as a club to finish strong and to win games because that gives us the path for the next season. When you look around, what's clear, the people and the players who are here right now, we won't all be together next season because there will be a change. Also for us, it's to enjoy that time and get the maximum out of it. We tried it even today. There is no doubt that we wanted to win today. When we talk about the game, we just couldn't figure it out. Second half was much better. We were unlucky in front of the goal. A lot of things came together. It's always difficult if you're not on the top of the league and when you need that point, it's harder. We will keep going and try to finish strong.

On the offense in the second half...

First of all, huge respect for Vancouver and how they played away with the calmness on the ball, especially in their half. The defenders did a really good job trying to play out. They broke us a couple of times. We couldn't figure it out because we felt like we were one man down. That was our feeling sometimes on the field. Second half we could figure out. We pressed a little bit higher, tried to step earlier, and therefore we tried to create some chances. It's always more difficult if you need points. We couldn't be effective in front of the goal today.

On his recovery...

For me personally, of course I'm happy to be back playing 90 minutes, obviously with a different result. The long time in the stands is over now for me and I am looking forward to helping the team in the next couple of games as well.

Thoughts on some of the new players this season...

The young players had good moments throughout the season. I'm happy for them personally. In the end, we have 25 players. Every one of us is really important and tries to help us wherever they can. Hopefully the young players have a lot of years in front of them and can learn out of the season as well, because not everything was good. Sometimes, especially if you're not successful, you learn more. That's what I see for everybody. Let's see what the next years bring to them and for us. Right now, the focus is obviously on the last three games.

-- SportingKC.com --

Sporting visits LA Galaxy next Saturday, Sept. 27

2025 MLS Regular Season | Match 31

Children's Mercy Park | Kansas City, Kansas

Attendance: 15,026

Weather: 74 degrees and partly cloudy

Download: Full match highlights

Download: Kerry Zavagnin post-match

Score 1 2 F

Sporting Kansas City (7-18-6, 27 points) 0 0 0

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (16-6-7, 55 points) 2 0 2

Sporting Kansas City: John Pulskamp; Khiry Shelton, Ian James, Alan Montes (Jansen Miller 84'), Logan Ndenbe; Jake Davis, Zorhan Bassong (Jacob Bartlett 84'); Shapi Suleymanov (Mason Toye 65', Stephen Afrifa 74'), Santi Munoz (Manu Garcia 65'), Erik Thommy (C); Dejan Joveljic

Subs Not Used: Ryan Schewe, Tim Leibold, Nemanja Radoja, Memo Rodriguez

Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Yohei Takaoka; Edier Ocampo, Belal Halbouni, Mathias Laborda, Tate Johnson (Giuseppe Bovalina 90+2'); Sebastian Berhalter (C), Andres Cubas (Jeevan Badwal 82'); Emmanuel Sabbi (JC Ngando 65'), Kenji Cabrera (Jayden Nelson 65'), Ali Ahmed (Ralph Priso 90+2'); Daniel Rios (Rayan Elloumi 81')

Subs Not Used: Isaac Boehmer, Mark O'Neill, Nelson Pierre

Scoring Summary:

VAN -- Edier Ocampo 2 (Emmanuel Sabbi 3) 2'

VAN -- Kenji Cabrera 1 (Ali Ahmed 7) 43'

Misconduct Summary:

VAN -- Andres Cubas (yellow card; unsporting behavior) 10'

SKC -- Zorhan Bassong (yellow card; unsporting behavior) 44'

VAN -- Edier Ocampo (yellow card; unsporting behavior) 53'

VAN -- Belal Halbouni (yellow card; unsporting behavior) 57'

VAN -- Daniel Rios (yellow card; unsporting behavior) 66'

SKC -- Alan Montes (yellow card; unsporting behavior) 82'

VAN -- Sebastian Berhalter (yellow card; unsporting behavior) 90+6'

STAT SKC VAN

Shots 10 12

Shots on Goal 1 4

Saves 2 1

Fouls 6 16

Offsides 0 1

Corner Kicks 8 1

Referee: Tori Penso

Assistant Referee: Andrew Bigelow

Assistant Referee: Nick Balcer

Fourth Official: Victor Rivas

VAR: Sorin Stoica

AVAR: Joshua Patlak







Major League Soccer Stories from September 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.