New York City FC Grab Playoff Spot with 2-0 Victory over Charlotte FC

Published on September 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC clinched a playoff spot with a 2-0 win over Charlotte FC at Yankee Stadium. Alonso Martínez converted two penalties, taking his MLS tally to 17, while Matt Freese saved a Wilfried Zaha spot kick to preserve the lead. Strong defending and late chances capped a composed display, extending New York City's unbeaten run to three.

Match Recap

New York City FC returned to Yankee Stadium on Saturday for a lunchtime clash with Charlotte FC, knowing victory would secure their place in the 2025 playoffs.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen made just one change from the side that defeated Columbus Crew in midweek, with Raul Gustavo stepping in for Aiden O'Neill.

Jansen's side wasted no time asserting themselves, with Alonso Martínez forcing an early save from Kristijan Kahlina after only three minutes. Charlotte replied soon after, when Wilfried Zaha's deflected strike demanded a fingertip stop from Matt Freese.

The game sparked into life minutes later as Andrés Perea burst forward and was brought down by Kahlina. Martínez took responsibility from the spot, coolly slotting home down the middle to give New York City the lead.

Charlotte looked for a quick equalizer, but Kevin O'Toole stood tall to block Adilson Malanda's header. The hosts continued to combine well, with Hannes Wolf teeing up Perea for a thunderous strike that was blocked before it reached goal.

As halftime approached, Charlotte threatened from a dangerous free-kick on the left, only for the home defense to snuff out the danger. New York City ended the half on top but couldn't add to their advantage.

Both sides returned from the break hunting the crucial next goal. In the 55th minute, New York City earned a second penalty following a VAR review-O'Toole's shot was deemed to have struck the hand of Idan Toklomati.

Martínez once again stepped up and once again beat Kahlina, netting his 17th goal of the MLS season.

Jansen turned to his bench in the 65th minute with a double change, introducing Agustín Ojeda and Strahinja Tanasijević in place of Nicolás Fernández Mercau and O'Toole.

Charlotte were then awarded a penalty of their own after Tayvon Gray caught Zaha inside the area. The former Crystal Palace and Manchester United winger stepped up, but Freese guessed correctly and saved low to his right.

At the other end, Martínez came inches from securing his hat-trick, latching onto a through ball and firing a half-volley just past Kahlina's post. Moments later, Gustavo rose highest from a corner but could not keep his header on target.

The 77th minute saw further changes for New York City, as Aiden O'Neill and Mitja Ilenič replaced Maxi Moralez and Gray.

They were soon joined on the field by Julián Fernández-fresh off his game-winner against Columbus-who replaced Martínez in the 80th minute.

Ojeda then had a chance to add his name to the scoresheet, but he was unable to keep his effort on target.

Heading into stoppage time, New York City earned a dangerous free-kick just outside Charlotte's penalty area. Wolf lifted the ball over the wall, but Kahlina was equal to it, palming it away from danger.

That would prove to be the final chance of note as New York City FC recorded an impressive 2-0 win at home, extending their unbeaten run to three games, and clinching a spot in the playoffs.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a game against Inter Miami CF on Wednesday, September 23. Kickoff at Citi Field is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.







