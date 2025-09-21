'Caps Set New Club Record for Points in an MLS Season

Published on September 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

KANSAS CITY, KS - An energized Vancouver Whitecaps FC took only 75 seconds to find the net during an impressive 2-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City. The three points taken also set a new 'Caps club record for MLS-era points with 55.

Whitecaps FC head coach Jesper Sørensen made two changes from last Saturday's 7-0 win over Philadelphia, with Tate Johnson coming in for the injured Tristan Blackmon, moving Mathías Laborda to centre back. The other insertion paid a tidy dividend, with Peruvian Kenji Cabrera making his first start in place of Thomas Müller. The dangerous 22-year-old put in a terrific display in Kansas City, scoring once and linking up well with his teammates in a 65-minute performance.

Shortly after kickoff, the Blue and White found glory. Winger Emmanuel Sabbi showed his on-field intelligence as he gladly took full advantage of the space provided by the home side. After defender Édier Ocampo's tidy header looped forward near the centre line, Sabbi sprinted to the edge of the Sporting Kansas City box, before he returned the favour to Ocampo. The mighty Colombian finished low under outstretched 'keeper John Pulskamp for the opener.

Before the quarter hour, Whitecaps FC almost added insurance when Daniel Ríos flashed a ball across goal for Cabrera, who was slightly off-balance as he cracked an effort off the woodwork.

After half-an-hour, the boys from Vancouver again came close with the same plan. Two yards from the goal line, Cabrera's cross found Ocampo - his 20-yard smash swerved three feet wide.

The Ahmed-Cabrera team-up paid off in spades on their next rush. Off Ahmed's short ball, Cabrera made jaws drop with deft moves past the back line. The Peruvian's one-touch and dangle froze SKC defender Zorhan Bassong at the top of the box. Then, Cabrera followed up with a low strike that found the back of the net to make it 2-0.

After play restarted in the second half, Whitecaps FC continued their solid defensive play. Ahmed almost tacked on a third goal, as his boots were a second late to a loose ball that Pulskamp's gloves reeled in.

From one 'keeper to another, Takaoka provided back-to-back glimpses of his All-Star brilliance. Right off the goal line, his full stretch pawed away SKC forward Erik Thommy's 22-yard free kick.

Later, the ball was put back to SKC substitute Manu García - he curled in for the far post but Takaoka again roared 'No' with a skyward punch to preserve the clean sheet.

In the end, the 'Caps held firm to preserve their league-leading 13th clean sheet of the season.

Next up, Whitecaps FC return home for a chance to claim the 2025 Cascadia Cup versus Portland Timbers this coming Wednesday, September 24 at 7:30 p.m. PT.

Following that match, the 'Caps will next be at home on Wednesday, October 1 looking to lift the Voyageurs Cup for the fourth straight year in the 2025 TELUS Canadian Final. They will take on Canadian Premier League (CPL) side Vancouver FC in a first ever match between the two local clubs. For ticket information, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Tori Penso

Attendance: 15,026

Scoring Summary

2' - VAN - Édier Ocampo (Emmanuel Sabbi)

42' - VAN - Kenji Cabrera (Ali Ahmed)

Cautions

10' - VAN - Andrés Cubas

44' - SKC - Zorhan Bassong

53' - VAN - Édier Ocampo

56' - VAN - Belal Halbouni

66' - VAN - Daniel Ríos

82' - SKC - Alán Montes

90'+6 - VAN - Sebastian Berhalter

Statistics

Possession: SKC 48% - VAN 52%

Shots: SKC 10 - VAN 12

Shots on Goal: SKC 1 - VAN 4

Saves: SKC 2 - VAN 1

Fouls: SKC 7 - VAN 16

Offsides: SKC 0 - VAN 1

Corners: SKC 8 - VAN 1

Sporting Kansas City

1.John Pulskamp; 18.Logan Ndenbe, 23.Alán Montes (15.Jansen Miller 85'), 2.Ian James, 11.Khiry Shelton; 22.Zorhan Bassong (16.Jacob Bartlett 84'), 17.Jake Davis; 26.Erik Thommy, 7.Santiago Muñoz (21.Manu García 65'), 93.Magomed Suleymanov (13.Mason Toye 65', 30.Stephen Afrifa 74'); 9.Dejan Joveljić

Substitutes not used

36.Ryan Schewe, 6.Nemanja Radoja, 8.Memo Rodríguez, 14.Tim Leibold

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 18.Édier Ocampo, 12.Belal Halbouni, 2.Mathías Laborda, 28.Tate Johnson (27.Giuseppe Bovalina 90'+2); 16.Sebastian Berhalter ©, 20.Andrés Cubas (59.Jeevan Badwal 82'); 11.Emmanuel Sabbi (26.J.C. Ngando 65'), 17.Kenji Cabrera (7.Jayden Nelson 65'), 22.Ali Ahmed (6.Ralph Priso 90'+2); 14.Daniel Ríos (75.Rayan Elloumi 81')

Substitutes not used

32.Isaac Boehmer, 42.Nelson Pierre, 53.Mark O'Neill

