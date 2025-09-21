New England eliminated from playoff contention with road loss to first-place Union

Published on September 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







CHESTER, Penn. - The New England Revolution (8-15-8; 32 pts.) fell to the Philadelphia Union (18-7-6; 60 pts.), 1-0, in a Saturday matinee at Subaru Park. Saturday's defeat, which saw the Revolution reduced to 10 men late in the contest, eliminates New England from Audi MLS Cup Playoffs contention.

Midfielder Allan Oyirwoth, making his second straight start and third consecutive MLS appearance, provided an early chance for New England in just the fourth minute. The 18-year-old Uganda international combined with fellow midfielder Alhassan Yusuf on a give-and-go into the box, but his effort was blocked and cleared by a Union defender. Oyirwoth matched second-half substitute Tomás Chancalay with a team-high two shot attempts on the day.

The Revolution stifled Philadelphia's potent attack in a scoreless first half, though the hosts nearly struck first in the 38th minute, when Kai Wagner delivered a lofted corner kick into the box. Philadelphia forward Bruno Damiani met the cross with a powerful header, forcing a reaction save from Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner. Turner, in his seventh start for New England since returning to MLS last month, posted a three-save performance.

On the other side of halftime, wing back Ilay Feingold provided the first big chance for the Revolution when he connected with Carles Gil on the captain's free-kick delivery, but his shot went just wide into the side netting. Feingold, 21, suited up for the 25th start of his debut campaign today. Fifteen minutes later, Philadelphia broke the deadlock through Damiani in the 71st minute. The Uruguayan striker, who had been contained by New England center back Brayan Ceballos for most of the match, scored the game's lone goal with a left-footed finish into the corner, assisted by Milan Iloski.

New England was reduced to 10 men for the final stretch of the match, as Homegrown defender Peyton Miller was shown a red card in the 75th minute. Revolution Interim Head Coach Pablo Moreira deployed several late substitutes in search of an equalizer, including veteran defender Andrew Farrell, who made his 2025 season debut. Farrell nearly provided an assist on Chancalay's last-gasp attempt to tie the game, which Blake parried away to seal the Union victory.

The Revolution return home to Gillette Stadium next Saturday, Sept. 27, hosting Atlanta United FC for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on the club's annual "Noche Latina e Hispana." Next Saturday's match airs on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen on the radio via 98.5 The Sports Hub, 99.9 FM/1300 AM Más Latino (Spanish), or 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

MATCH NOTES

With today's defeat, the Revolution are eliminated from contention in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The team's away record moves to 5-5-6 with one road contest remaining, Oct. 4 at Inter Miami CF.

The 75th-minute red card to Peyton Miller was New England's first dismissal of the season through 31 games.

M Carles Gil paced the attack with two chances created, in addition to two fouls won.

M Matt Polster returned to the starting lineup after missing the last three matches with a knee ailment.

GK Matt Turner made three saves in his seventh consecutive start.

M Allan Oyirwoth featured in the starting lineup for the second consecutive match, his third straight appearance overall. The 18-year-old posted a 79-minute performance with two shots and one chance created.

Including Oyirwoth, today's match featured three teenagers with two Homegrown Players in 17-year-old defender Peyton Miller and 18-year-old midfielder Eric Klein, who logged his second MLS appearance off the bench.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #31

New England Revolution 0 at Philadelphia Union 1

September 20, 2025 - Subaru Park (Chester, Penn.)

Referee: Lorenzo Hernandez

Assistant Referee: Jose Da Silva

Assistant Referee: Walt Heatherly

Fourth Official: Atahan Yaya

Video Asst. Referee: Kevin Stott

Assistant VAR: Craig Lowry

Weather: 80 degrees and sunny

Attendance: 18,920

Scoring Summary:

PHI - Bruno Damiani 6 (Milan Iloski 3, Frankie Westfield 5) 71'

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Allan Oyirwoth (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 22'

NE - Peyton Miller (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 49'

NE - Alhassan Yusuf (Yellow Card - Unsporting Behavior) 62'

NE - Peyton Miller (Red Card - Unsporting Behavior) 75'

NE - Tomás Chancalay (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 90'+5

New England Revolution: Matt Turner; Tanner Beason, Brayan Ceballos, Ilay Feingold (Tomás Chancalay 79'); Peyton Miller, Alhassan Yusuf (Jackson Yueill 72'), Matt Polster (Eric Klein 90'+2), Allan Oyirwoth (Will Sands 79'), Brandon Bye (Andrew Farrell 90'+2); Luca Langoni, Carles Gil ©.

Substitutes Not Used: Alex Bono; Keegan Hughes, Wyatt Omsberg, Sharod George.

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake ©; Kai Wagner, Jakob Glesnes, Nathan Harriel, Francis Westfield; Indiana Vassilev, Jesus Bueno (Jeremy Rafanello 82'), Danley Jean Jacques (Milan Iloski 60'), Quinn Sullivan; Bruno Damiani (Chris Donovan 82'), Tai Baribo (Mikael Uhre 77').

Substitutes Not Used: Andrew Rick; Neil Pierre, Oliver Mbaizo, Cavan Sullivan, Alejandro Bedoya.







Major League Soccer Stories from September 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.