CF Montréal Downed, 2-0, by Red Bulls
Published on September 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTRÉAL - CF Montréal fell 2-0 to the New York Red Bulls Saturday night at Stade Saputo.
The visitors opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a corner kick goal from Tim Parker then Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting doubled his team's lead in the 29th minute.
CF Montréal will travel to North Carolina for its next match as it will visit Charlotte FC on Saturday at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, CJAD 800).
GAME NOTES
-Bode Hidalgo earned his 1st start with CF Montréal.
-Victor Loturi earned his 16th consecutive start.
-Samuel Piette surpassed Patrick Diotte in fifth place in CF Montréal history since 1993 for minutes played by a field player.
Post-match comments from interim head coach Marco Donadel, Samuel Piette and Jalen Neal will be available HERE.
MARCO DONADEL
"Why did I prefer today's game compared to the last one against St. Louis? Because today was clear that we gave our 100%. It's clear that we have quality. It's clear that we can build something. We gave everything on the field. We just need to be a bit more solid in some situations and to finish. We are very sorry to lose another game but I promise that this is the right path to be ready to fight every game, to win next season and to to win as many games as we can. We are not happy because just because we are growing, we care about the result as well."
SAMUEL PIETTE
"I think that today, compared to the game against St. Louis, we played a better game in terms of desire and intensity. I think that we prepared well for this game, but it's all about scoring. Several players had chances, I even had a shot on target. I think that their goalkeeper had a great game, we put ourselves in good positions to get those chances and today was another day where the ball just didn't want to go in."
JALEN NEAL
"I didn't feel too out of touch with being on the field with 22 guys. That's a big thing. Coming back from injury, usually you're only used to being on the training field but then actually being in the game, being around the environment could take a little toll on your focus but I felt perfectly fine out there. We find ourselves very unlucky with mistakes we make in front of our own goal and ultimately we get punished for it. It's obviously a big area of our game that we need to improve. Having that killer instinct in front of both goals. Defending our goal with our lives, and then being relentless and determined to go score in front of their goal as well."
