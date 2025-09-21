Houston Dynamo FC Earn Massive Three Points with Shutout Victory on Noche Latina

Published on September 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC earned a crucial three points on Saturday evening, defeating the Portland Timbers 1-0 at Shell Energy Stadium behind forward Ezequiel Ponce's 10th goal of the season in front of more than 18,000 fans. The result also marked Houston's ninth clean sheet of the season.

At the time of the match ending, the Dynamo are now just one place and one point behind the playoff line with three regular season matches remaining in their push for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, including one at home and two on the road.

The match saw midfielder Júnior Urso make his 100th MLS regular season start, while midfielder Diadié Samassékou made his MLS debut late in the match.

Houston opened scoring in the 44th minute when midfielder Jack McGlynn delivered a curling corner kick delivery to the head of a leaping forward Ezequiel Ponce, who directed the ball into the back of the net. The play marked the Argentinian's 10th goal of the season and the American's eighth assist.

Forward Lawrence Ennali created the match's first dangerous chance in only the second minute, dribbling into the box and creating room for a shot that was only stopped by a quick reaction save from goalkeeper James Pantemis.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond was called into action in the 19th minute when Antony cut into the box, and the veteran goalkeeper charged the attacker and blocked the shot to keep the match scoreless. The play marked the first of four saves on the night for Bond.

Houston had another opportunity to open scoring in the 32nd minute when McGlynn chipped a ball into the box for Ennali, whose first touch shot carried just wide of the far post.

The Dynamo continued to push for a goal in the first half as Ennali ran on to a loose ball on the edge of the penalty box, firing a dangerous ball across the face of goal that was only just corralled by Pantemis.

Bond was called into action again in the 59th minute when Kristoffer Velde tried his chances on goal with a free kick but found the hands of the Englishman.

Houston created a dangerous chance in the 66th minute when defender Griffin Dorsey played a ball to Ponce at the top of the box. The forward pulled off a dummy move, letting the ball run through to McGlynn, who then dribbled past a Timbers' defender and fired a right-footed shot towards the far post, forcing Pantemis into a diving save.

Dorsey found defender Felipe Andrade in the box in the 86th minute for a right-footed volley that almost found the back of the net.

Houston next travels to face Nashville SC on Saturday, Sept. 27, in a cross-conference matchup at GEODIS Park, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Fans can follow the action live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Houston Dynamo FC (9-13-9, 36 pts.) 1-0 Portland Timbers (11-10-9, 42 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 31

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 18,357

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM

1H

2H

FT

Houston Dynamo FC

1

0

1

Portland Timbers

0

0

0

HOU: Ezequiel Ponce 10 (Jack McGlynn 8) 44'

Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Pablo Ortiz, Griffin Dorsey, Erik Sviatchenko (c), Felipe Andrade; Brooklyn Raines (Diadié Samassékou 90+2'), Júnior Urso, Jack McGlynn (Femi Awodesu 90+2') ; Ondøej Lingr (Amine Bassi 67'), Ezequiel Ponce, Lawrence Ennali (Duane Holmes 80')

Unused substitutes: Sergio Santos, Jimmy Maurer, Damion Lowe, Gabriel Segal, Sebastian Kowalczyk

Portland Timbers: James Pantemis; Ian Smith, Dario Zuparic, Finn Surman, Eric Miller (Ariel Lassiter 79'); David Ayala (Cristhian Paredes 69'), David Da Costa, Joao Ortiz (Matías Rojas 60'); Antony, Felipe Mora (c) (Kevin Kelsy 69'), Kristoffer Velde (Diego Chará 69')

Unused substitutes: Kamal Miller, Omir Fernández, Trey Muse, Gage Guerra

DISCIPLINE:

POR: Joao Ortiz (caution; foul) 21'

HOU: Pablo Ortiz (caution; foul) 38'

HOU: Brooklyn Raines (caution; foul) 58'

HOU: Griffin Dorsey (caution; dissent) 63'

HOU: Júnior Urso (caution; foul) 70'

POR: Dario Zuparic (caution; foul) 73'

HOU: Erik Sviatchenko (caution; foul) 80'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Allen Chapman

Assistant: Ian McKay

Assistant: Matthew Nelson

Fourth Official: John Matto

VAR: Kevin Stott

