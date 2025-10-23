Houston Dynamo FC Forward Lawrence Ennali Named Finalist for 2025 MLS Comeback Player of the Year
Published on October 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON (Oct. 23, 2025) - Houston Dynamo FC forward Lawrence Ennali was named as a finalist for the 2025 MLS Comeback Player of the Year award, the league announced today. The MLS Year-End Awards honor the league's top performers during the regular season, with the winners set to be announced throughout the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
The German winger's full comeback story was featured in an Apple TV feature this season - 'The Return - Lawrence Ennali'. Part One of the feature is available HERE. Part Two of the feature is available HERE.
Minutes after scoring his debut Major League Soccer goal for the Dynamo and helping the team to a 2-0 road victory over LAFC in August 2024, Ennali fell to the pitch grabbing his knee in pain. Soon after, what was feared was confirmed - the German winger had torn his ACL and would miss the remainder of the season and the beginning of the next.
Despite the early setback in a new league and country, Ennali did not let the daunting task of recovery overcome him. Lifted by the foundation and support of the team around him, the now 23-year-old Berlin native immediately got to work rehabbing his injury.
Impressively, Ennali returned to the pitch in May 2025, exactly seven months after his knee injury, injecting a burst of speed and creativity into the Dynamo attack, while accounting for one goal and four assists in MLS play this season.
Ennali's standout contribution of the season came in an explosive 4-3 victory over Western Conference winners San Diego FC in July Fourth Weekend. The German winger leveled the match in the 36th minute when he flashed his speed and chased down a clearance from Houston's own half, controlling the ball at the top of the box and finishing towards the far post.
Houston signed Ennali on a full transfer from Górnik Zabrze in Poland in July 2024, marking the largest U22 initiative signing in club history for the Dynamo.
The finalists for the annual awards earned the highest average votes from MLS club technical staff, MLS first-team players and select media members, with each group accounting for 33.3 percent of the overall results.
Major League Soccer Stories from October 23, 2025
- Timbers Set to Host San Diego FC in Game 2 at Providence Park on November 1, Tickets on Sale Now - Portland Timbers
- Inter Miami CF Hosts Nashville SC in Game 1 of Best-Of-3-Series - Inter Miami CF
- LAFC Announces New Strategic Partnership with Hydration Brand Liquid I.V. - Los Angeles FC
- MNUFC Signs Midfielder Joaquín Pereyra to Contract Extension - Minnesota United FC
- Earthquakes Sign Forward Preston Judd, Defender Daniel Munie to New Contracts - San Jose Earthquakes
- Matt Freese Named Finalist for 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year - New York City FC
- Winger Philip Zinckernagel Named Finalist for 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year Award - Chicago Fire FC
- Jesper Sørensen, Tristan Blackmon, Yohei Takaoka Named Finalists for 2025 MLS Year-End Awards - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- San Diego FC's Head Coach Mikey Varas and Designated Player and Winger Anders Dreyer Named Finalists for MLS End of Year Awards - San Diego FC
- Evander, Nick Hagglund Named Finalists for 2025 MLS Year-End Awards - FC Cincinnati
- Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair Named Finalist for 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year - Minnesota United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Forward Lawrence Ennali Named Finalist for 2025 MLS Comeback Player of the Year - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sporting KC Announces Offseason Roster Moves - Sporting Kansas City
- Real Salt Lake Star Diego Luna Named as a Finalist for Pair of 2025 MLS Year-End Awards - Real Salt Lake
- Nashville SC's Sam Surridge Announced as Finalist for 2025 Landon Donovan MLS MVP - Nashville SC
- HYBE Partners with LAFC in First-Ever MLS Sponsorship, Celebrating K-Pop Culture and Fandom in LA as Club Begins Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs - Los Angeles FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Leo Messi to Contract Extension - Inter Miami CF
- Hugo Cuypers Brace Powers Chicago to 3-1 Win over Orlando City SC in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Wild Card Game - Chicago Fire FC
- 2025 RSL Campaign Cut Short with 3-1 Wild Card Loss in Portland - Real Salt Lake
- SDFC Will Face the Portland Timbers for Round One Best-Of-3 Series - San Diego FC
- Timbers Advance to Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One with 3-1 Victory over Real Salt Lake in Wild Card Match at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dynamo FC Stories
- Houston Dynamo FC Forward Lawrence Ennali Named Finalist for 2025 MLS Comeback Player of the Year
- Houston Dynamo FC Announce Roster Decisions Following the 2025 Season
- Houston Dynamo FC Earn a Point in Kansas City on Decision Day
- Houston Dynamo FC Close the Regular Season at Sporting Kansas City
- Houston Dynamo Announce Houston Soccer Celebration Kickoff Presented by MD Anderson