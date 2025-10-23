Timbers Set to Host San Diego FC in Game 2 at Providence Park on November 1, Tickets on Sale Now
Published on October 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers (No. 8 seed) are set to face San Diego FC (No. 1 seed) in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series. Portland will host San Diego at Providence Park for Game 2 on Saturday, Nov. 1, and tickets are on sale now at www.timbers.com.
The Timbers will play the first match of the series on the road at Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 26, with a 6:30 p.m. (Pacific) kickoff. Portland will then return home to host San Diego at Providence Park on Saturday, Nov. 1, with a 6:30 p.m. (Pacific) kickoff. As the higher seed, San Diego FC will host Game 3 on Sunday, Nov. 9, if necessary. Every match in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs will air on MLS Season Pass and will be made available for free for Apple TV subscribers. The match will also be available on local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).
Portland advanced to the Round One Best-of-3 Series after defeating Real Salt Lake 3-1 at Providence Park on Wednesday night in the Western Conference Wild Card match. Felipe Mora registered a first-half brace and Kamal Miller scored Portland's third goal in the match to seal the result. The victory marked Portland's 12th win in MLS Cup Playoffs, and its first since 2021. Making their ninth appearance in an MLS postseason, the Timbers are 12-7-7 all time in the playoffs, including three MLS Cup appearances (2015, 2018, 2021) with their first league title coming in 2015.
