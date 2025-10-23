Timbers Advance to Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One with 3-1 Victory over Real Salt Lake in Wild Card Match at Providence Park

Published on October 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have advanced to the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series after defeating Real Salt Lake 3-1 at Providence Park on Wednesday night in the Western Conference Wild Card match. Felipe Mora registered a first half brace and Kamal Miller scored Portland's third to seal the result. The Timbers will face No. 1 s eed San Diego FC in Round One, playing the first match on the road at Snapdragon Stadium Sunday, Oct. 26, before returning home to host at Providence Park Saturday, Nov. 1.

Timbers Advance

Portland is set to face San Diego FC (No. 1 seed) in the Round One Best-of-3 Series. The Timbers will play the first match of the series on the road at Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 26 with a 6:30 p.m. (Pacific) kickoff. Portland will then return home to host San Diego at Providence Park on Saturday, Nov. 1 with a 6:30 p.m. (Pacific) kickoff. Single-game tickets for the Nov. 1 match go on sale to the public Thursday, Oct. 23, at 12 p.m. (Pacific) on www.timbers.com. As the higher seed, San Diego FC will play host to Game 3 on Sunday, Nov. 9 if necessary.

Portland in the Postseason

Tonight's victory marked Portland's 12th win in MLS Cup Playoffs, and its first since 2021. Notably, it also marked the fourth time the Timbers have won their first match of a playoff campaign (2013, 2018, 2021, 2025). Making their ninth appearance in an MLS postseason, the Timbers are 12-7-7 all time in the playoffs, including three MLS Cup appearances (2015, 2018, 2021) with their first league title coming in 2015.

Mora the Goalscora

Felipe Mora notched his fifth career brace for the Green and Gold to give Portland the lead in tonight's match. It marked his first multi-goal playoff match and his fourth MLS playoff goal overall. In 157 appearances across all competitions, Mora has registered 52 goals for the Timbers.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Felipe Mora, 24th minute: After having a set-play header on frame saved, Felipe Mora buried his own rebound into goal with a low right-footed shot.

POR - Felipe Mora, 35th minute: Felipe Mora's header at the far post was saved before tapping the rebound across goal from close range.

RSL - Justin Glad (Diogo Gonçalves), 39th minute: Diogo Gonçalves crossed the ball into the box and Justin Glad flicked it with his head it into the far post.

POR - Kamal Miller (Ariel Lassiter), 82nd minute: Ariel Lassiter curled an in-swinging cross into the far post where Kamal Miller headed the ball unmarked into goal.

Notes

Portland advanced to the Round One Best-of-3 Series in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. Tonight's victory marked Portland's 1 2 th win in MLS Cup Playoffs, and its first since 2021. Notably, it also marked the fourth time the Timbers have won their first match of a playoff campaign (2013, 2018, 2021, 2025). Making their ninth appearance in an MLS postseason, the Timbers are 12-7-7 all time in the playoffs, including three MLS Cup appearances (2015, 2018, 2021) with their first league title coming in 2015. Felipe Mora registered his sixth and seventh goals of the 2025 campaign. Notably, it was Mora's sixth and seventh goal against the RSL. Mora's seven goals against RSL are the most by an active Timber. Mora notched his fifth career brace for the Green and Gold. It marked Mora's first multi-goal playoff match and his fourth MLS playoff goal overall. Kamal Miller scored his second goal of the 2025 campaign. Notably, it marked K. Miller's first-ever postseason goal. Ariel Lassiter tallied his second MLS assist of 2025 and his first in MLS Cup Playoffs. Diego Chara started in his 23rd postseason game for Portland, most of any Timber in history. With his start tonight, Chara has the fourth most postseason starts among active field players in the league.

Next Game

Next up, the Timbers will face San Diego FC in the Round One Best-of-3 Series of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Portland will play the first match of the series on the road at Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 26 with a 6:30 p.m. (Pacific) kickoff. Every match in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs will air on MLS Season Pass and will be made available for free for Apple TV subscribers as well as local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (No. 8 seed) vs. Real Salt Lake (No. 9 seed)

October 22, 2025 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 2 1 3

Real Salt Lake 1 0 1

Scoring Summary:

POR: Mora, 24

POR: Mora, 35

RSL: Glad (Gonçalves), 39

POR: K. Miller (Lassiter), 82

Misconduct Summary:

RSL: Caliskan (caution), 23

RSL: Vera (caution), 74

RSL: Yedlin (caution), 79

RSL: Luna (caution), 84

RSL: Katranis (caution), 88

Lineups:

POR: GK Pantemis, D Mosquera, D Surman, D K. Miller, D Fory, M Chara, M Ayala (Paredes, 78), M Da Costa (Ortiz, 86), F Mora (Kelsy, 86), F Antony (Lassiter, 78), F Velde (Fernandez, 90)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Crépeau, D Zuparic, D, E. Miller, D Smith

TOTAL SHOTS: 11 (Mora, 5); SHOTS ON GOAL: 8 (Mora, 4); FOULS: 13 (Antony, 3); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 6

RSL: GK Cabral, D Yedlin (Russell, 88), D Glad, D Vera, D Katranis, M Luna, M Ojeda (Barea, 78), M Caliskan (Eneli, 46), F Gozo (Cruz, 65), F Gonçalves, F Olatunji (Agada, 65)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Stajduhar, D Quinton, D Junqua, M Ruiz

TOTAL SHOTS: 23 (Gonçalves, 5), SHOTS ON GOAL: 7 (Cruz, 2); FOULS: 17 (three players tied, 3); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 5

Referee: Guido Gonzales Jr.

Assistant Referees: Cory Richardson, Nick Uranga

Fourth Official: Ismir Pekmic

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

Attendance: 16,243







Major League Soccer Stories from October 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.