LAFC Announces New Strategic Partnership with Hydration Brand Liquid I.V.

Published on October 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC and Liquid I.V. have formally unveiled a landmark, three-year partnership making America's #1 powdered hydration brand the Official Functional Hydration Partner of LAFC. As part of the partnership, the club's training facility located on the campus of Cal State LA is now officially known as the Liquid I.V. Performance Center. This marks Liquid I.V.'s first venture into sports team sponsorship and aligns with LAFC's commitment to innovation and performance in every dimension.

The announcement comes after a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at LAFC's training facility where the name change to the Liquid I.V. Performance Center was officially unveiled. In attendance were Liquid I.V.'s CEO Mike Keech, LAFC Co-President Larry Freedman, LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington, along with other representatives from both organizations to celebrate the new venture.

"We're incredibly proud to welcome Liquid I.V. to the LAFC family as our Official Functional Hydration Partner," said LAFC Co-President Larry Freedman. "The renaming of our training facility to the Liquid I.V. Performance Center is a powerful symbol of our shared values and our joint vision to push the boundaries of what's possible both on and off the pitch."

"Partnering with LAFC is about more than a name on a building. It's about fueling performance, purpose, and community," said Liquid I.V. CEO Mike Keech. "The Liquid I.V. Performance Center represents our shared commitment to innovation and resilience, not just for the players on the pitch, but for the fans who bring the energy and the community that inspires us. Together, we're pushing boundaries and redefining what it means to perform at the highest level - hydrated, energized, and united."

This collaboration marks not only a naming rights initiative, but a deeper integration of hydration science into LAFC's training and player care regimen. Throughout the course of the partnership, Liquid I.V. and LAFC will explore activations, content, and fan engagement efforts aimed at bringing the science of functional hydration to supporters across LA and beyond.







