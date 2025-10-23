LAFC Announces New Strategic Partnership with Hydration Brand Liquid I.V.
Published on October 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC and Liquid I.V. have formally unveiled a landmark, three-year partnership making America's #1 powdered hydration brand the Official Functional Hydration Partner of LAFC. As part of the partnership, the club's training facility located on the campus of Cal State LA is now officially known as the Liquid I.V. Performance Center. This marks Liquid I.V.'s first venture into sports team sponsorship and aligns with LAFC's commitment to innovation and performance in every dimension.
The announcement comes after a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at LAFC's training facility where the name change to the Liquid I.V. Performance Center was officially unveiled. In attendance were Liquid I.V.'s CEO Mike Keech, LAFC Co-President Larry Freedman, LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington, along with other representatives from both organizations to celebrate the new venture.
"We're incredibly proud to welcome Liquid I.V. to the LAFC family as our Official Functional Hydration Partner," said LAFC Co-President Larry Freedman. "The renaming of our training facility to the Liquid I.V. Performance Center is a powerful symbol of our shared values and our joint vision to push the boundaries of what's possible both on and off the pitch."
"Partnering with LAFC is about more than a name on a building. It's about fueling performance, purpose, and community," said Liquid I.V. CEO Mike Keech. "The Liquid I.V. Performance Center represents our shared commitment to innovation and resilience, not just for the players on the pitch, but for the fans who bring the energy and the community that inspires us. Together, we're pushing boundaries and redefining what it means to perform at the highest level - hydrated, energized, and united."
This collaboration marks not only a naming rights initiative, but a deeper integration of hydration science into LAFC's training and player care regimen. Throughout the course of the partnership, Liquid I.V. and LAFC will explore activations, content, and fan engagement efforts aimed at bringing the science of functional hydration to supporters across LA and beyond.
Major League Soccer Stories from October 23, 2025
- Timbers Set to Host San Diego FC in Game 2 at Providence Park on November 1, Tickets on Sale Now - Portland Timbers
- Inter Miami CF Hosts Nashville SC in Game 1 of Best-Of-3-Series - Inter Miami CF
- LAFC Announces New Strategic Partnership with Hydration Brand Liquid I.V. - Los Angeles FC
- MNUFC Signs Midfielder Joaquín Pereyra to Contract Extension - Minnesota United FC
- Earthquakes Sign Forward Preston Judd, Defender Daniel Munie to New Contracts - San Jose Earthquakes
- Matt Freese Named Finalist for 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year - New York City FC
- Winger Philip Zinckernagel Named Finalist for 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year Award - Chicago Fire FC
- Jesper Sørensen, Tristan Blackmon, Yohei Takaoka Named Finalists for 2025 MLS Year-End Awards - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- San Diego FC's Head Coach Mikey Varas and Designated Player and Winger Anders Dreyer Named Finalists for MLS End of Year Awards - San Diego FC
- Evander, Nick Hagglund Named Finalists for 2025 MLS Year-End Awards - FC Cincinnati
- Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair Named Finalist for 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year - Minnesota United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Forward Lawrence Ennali Named Finalist for 2025 MLS Comeback Player of the Year - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sporting KC Announces Offseason Roster Moves - Sporting Kansas City
- Real Salt Lake Star Diego Luna Named as a Finalist for Pair of 2025 MLS Year-End Awards - Real Salt Lake
- Nashville SC's Sam Surridge Announced as Finalist for 2025 Landon Donovan MLS MVP - Nashville SC
- HYBE Partners with LAFC in First-Ever MLS Sponsorship, Celebrating K-Pop Culture and Fandom in LA as Club Begins Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs - Los Angeles FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Leo Messi to Contract Extension - Inter Miami CF
- Hugo Cuypers Brace Powers Chicago to 3-1 Win over Orlando City SC in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Wild Card Game - Chicago Fire FC
- 2025 RSL Campaign Cut Short with 3-1 Wild Card Loss in Portland - Real Salt Lake
- SDFC Will Face the Portland Timbers for Round One Best-Of-3 Series - San Diego FC
- Timbers Advance to Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One with 3-1 Victory over Real Salt Lake in Wild Card Match at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Announces New Strategic Partnership with Hydration Brand Liquid I.V.
- HYBE Partners with LAFC in First-Ever MLS Sponsorship, Celebrating K-Pop Culture and Fandom in LA as Club Begins Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs
- LAFC Weekly
- MLS Announces Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series Schedule
- LAFC Concludes 2025 MLS Regular Season with 2-2 Tie in Colorado