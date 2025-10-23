San Diego FC Celebrates Grand Re-Opening of the Colina del Sol Multi-Use Sport Courts with Copa Colina

Published on October 23, 2025

San Diego Football Club celebrated the grand re-opening of newly renovated multi-sport courts at Colina del Sol in the heart of the vibrant City Heights community with a free youth soccer tournament, local vendors and live music on Saturday, October 18.

This project marks the first of the club's Parks & Pitches community spaces - an initiative aimed at transforming public spaces into vibrant community hubs where the beautiful game can be played.

Construction for the courts started in late August with a full resurfacing of the previous court area, and concluded the first week of October, following the installation of artwork designed by former City Heights resident and current SDFC Playmaker Regan Russell. The club leaned on the expertise of Project Backboard - a non-profit organization that renovates public basketball courts by adding large-scale, site-specific art to their surfaces.

In collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., the front-of-kit partner for SDFC's Right to Dream Academy, SDFC partnered with the San Diego Parks Foundation and the City of San Diego's Parks & Recreation Department to execute this transformational project.

The grand re-opening tournament featured 16 teams of 9- and 10-year-olds from the City Heights and Mid-City area, with the champions of each age group scoring tickets to Sunday's first ever MLS Playoff game at Snapdragon Stadium.

The kids were so excited to get back on the courts after they had been closed for the remodel. Parents of the players expressed their appreciation for the event that had a real family feel to it. The combination of soccer, food, music and community represents the energy of City Heights, and the community is happy with the new courts.

A special thank you to JDS Sports for their generous support and contribution to these efforts. The courts are now open and available to the public during rec center hours

For updates on the latest SDFC Community Impact Team events and news, please visit SanDiegoFC.com/club/community, follow @SDFC_Community on social media on Instagram.







