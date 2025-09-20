Clip Notes: Win Streak Put to Bed in City That Never Sleeps

Published on September 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Two successful penalty kicks from New York City FC forward Alonso Martinez put the historic Charlotte FC win streak to bed in The Bronx, with the Pigeons prevailing 2-0 over The Crown.

The first penalty kick came early in the first half, when Charlotte FC goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina brought down a NYCFC player in the box. Martinez converted to give the home team the early lead in the 11th minute.

The Crown struggled to put offensive attacks together and found themselves down 1-0 at the half. It was the first time that The Crown trailed at the half in an MLS league match since their match against Atlanta United on July 19.

Unlike that Atlanta match, where Charlotte would end up winning 3-2, The Crown could not complete a comeback. Another penalty from Martinez and a saved penalty against Wilfried Zaha gave the home team the 2-0 win.

Charlotte's nine-match winning streak that they brought into today will still stand at the top of the MLS record books, alongside the 2018 Seattle Sounders, but The Crown will now have to regroup after a loss for the first time since June 28.

CF Montréal will be the team that The Crown will look to rebound against, as they make their way down south to Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, September 27, where Charlotte has only failed to win three times this season.

