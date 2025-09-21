Calvin Harris Goal Marks Single-Season Career High, Rapids Drop Road Result with FC Dallas
Published on September 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
Calvin Harris scored his fifth goal of the season, setting a new personal single-season record in regular-season play (previous: 4 goals in 2024).
Cole Bassett recorded his 152nd career regular-season appearance, surpassing Marcelo Balboa for fifth-most in club history.
Darren Yapi recorded his 100th appearance for the club across all competitions.
Zack Steffen (53) tied Scott Garlick (53) for the seventh-most appearances recorded by a goalkeeper in club history.
Final Score
DAL - 3 (Petar Musa 14', Christian Cappis 36', own goal 80')
COL - (Calvin Harris 21')
Starting XI
Zack Steffen, Reggie Cannon, Andreas Maxsø (C), Rob Holding, Oliver Larraz (Darren Yapi 61'), Rafael Navarro, Paxten Aaronson, Calvin Harris (Ted Ku-DiPietro 61'), Connor Ronan (Josh Atencio 77'), Cole Bassett (Alexis Manyoma 77'), Rafael Santos (Sam Vines 83')
Substitutes
Adam Beaudry, Keegan Rosenberry, Ian Murphy, Noah Cobb
