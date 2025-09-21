Calvin Harris Goal Marks Single-Season Career High, Rapids Drop Road Result with FC Dallas

Published on September 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Calvin Harris scored his fifth goal of the season, setting a new personal single-season record in regular-season play (previous: 4 goals in 2024).

Cole Bassett recorded his 152nd career regular-season appearance, surpassing Marcelo Balboa for fifth-most in club history.

Darren Yapi recorded his 100th appearance for the club across all competitions.

Zack Steffen (53) tied Scott Garlick (53) for the seventh-most appearances recorded by a goalkeeper in club history.

Final Score

DAL - 3 (Petar Musa 14', Christian Cappis 36', own goal 80')

COL - (Calvin Harris 21')

Starting XI

Zack Steffen, Reggie Cannon, Andreas Maxsø (C), Rob Holding, Oliver Larraz (Darren Yapi 61'), Rafael Navarro, Paxten Aaronson, Calvin Harris (Ted Ku-DiPietro 61'), Connor Ronan (Josh Atencio 77'), Cole Bassett (Alexis Manyoma 77'), Rafael Santos (Sam Vines 83')

Substitutes

Adam Beaudry, Keegan Rosenberry, Ian Murphy, Noah Cobb







