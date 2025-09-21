FC Dallas Extends Unbeaten Run with 3-1 Win Over Colorado Rapids

Published on September 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas (9-11-10, 37 points) defeated the Colorado Rapids (11-14-6, 39 points) 3-1 on Hispanic and Latino Heritage Night at Toyota Stadium. The win lifted Dallas to ninth place in the Western Conference standings. Petar Musa, Christian Cappis and a Rapids' own goal sealed the win for the Burn tonight.

MUSA KEEPS SCORING

Forward Petar Musa headed in his team-high 16th goal of the season, tying his tally from last season, from a Logan Farrington assist in the 14th minute. Farrington has assisted Musa's goal in two straight matches giving him four for the season and tied for third most on the team. Dallas is now 3-0-1 when Farrington provides an assist this year. The goal was Musa's first headed goal of the season.

CAPPI-TALIZING ON HIS MOMENT

Midseason signing Christian Cappis scored his first career goal, a game winner for FC Dallas, in the 36th minute giving Dallas a 2-1 lead. Patrickson Delgado registered his fifth assist of the season on the play, moving into second place on the team. Cappis signed with Dallas during the summer transfer window on July 24.

THE LUCKY THIRD

FC Dallas scored its third goal in the 80th minute on a Colorado own goal, the team's first of 2025. Pedrinho's shot, just four minutes after he entered the match, deflected off a Rapids defender and into the net.

PROTECTING HOME TURF

With the win, Dallas improves to a 27-9-8 record at Toyota Stadium when facing Colorado and 36-30-20 overall. Dallas is 5-8-2 overall at home this season.

STREAKING AT HOME AND BEYOND

FC Dallas won consecutive games for the second time this season and extended its home winning streak to a season-long two matches. The club is unbeaten in six straight overall since Aug. 9 and has gone four straight at home without a loss. Dallas has scored in nine consecutive matches dating back to July 16, including nine straight at Toyota Stadium since June 25. The team has led at halftime in eight matches this year, posting a 5-2-1 record.

SELLOUT STREAK CONTINUES

FC Dallas extended its sellout streak to 33 consecutive home matches with a standing room only crowd of 11,004. Toyota Stadium is currently undergoing renovations on the east side. For more information, visit NewToyotaStadium.com.

FC DALLAS ON LOCAL TV

NEXT UP

FC Dallas visits Western Conference rivals the Portland Timbers on Saturday, Sept. 27 from Providence Park at 9:30 p.m. The match will stream live on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV. The audio call can be heard on the official FC Dallas app.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head coach Eric Quill

On the teams performance tonight...

"I mean, a lot like last week, we started on the front foot, wave after wave, aggressive to get the first goal. It was a great first goal, and we kept our foot on the gas, but a mistake poked a hole in our momentum. Then we showed our character, got back into the game, scored a great set piece goal, and in the second half the floodgates opened. Physically, I thought we looked great and were getting stronger as the game went on, which is a credit to our sports performance staff and the work they do to prepare these guys, especially for the late stages. Our subs came in and raised the level, every one of them, and that's all I can ask. That's what I hope for and challenge them with before every game: that everybody's contribution is needed, whether it's two minutes, 10 minutes or 30 minutes, and to play your heart out because every game is a final. If we tie or lose that game, our chances of getting into the playoffs are a lot slimmer, so I'm proud of what this team is becoming. They're playing their hearts out, they're playing together, they're playing for each other and for our fans, and they're giving the club what it deserves. As their coach, I'm loving every second I get to coach them, because what you saw on the field tonight and last weekend is what I see every day in training. That's powerful, and it wins games when the culture is thriving in practice, when nobody is looking but ourselves, because that's when you know you have something. I love these guys, and they're playing out of their minds."

Mentality heading into the last games of the season...

"They're playing great. I mean, we have to stay humble and stay home, and this is a great result that's moving us up the ladder, but we can't get ahead of ourselves, feel too good, and then go on the road to Portland and get stung, which would take away the momentum. The confidence is there, but we have to have a great week of training. We've got humble guys in that locker room who understand, with great veterans that have been around the game a long time and are helping our young players in the process. Every phase of the game, last week and this week, we're playing at a high level. Our transitions are honest with all 11 guys, our tackling is committed, and our set piece defending shows mentality - they're mentality monsters on set pieces. On the attacking side, the last couple of games have shown the same. In every phase, they're executing the game plan, playing for each other, and reaping the rewards of their focus, concentration and mentality."

Forward Petar Musa

On how important the win is...

"Yeah, it was very important, as we know, for us every game now, every weekend, it's a final, and we were working from the minute one till the end, and we dominated in every phase of the game. And yeah, we are very happy, but we have four more finals. And yeah, we continue to work hard."

On scoring his 16th goal of the season and nearing FC Dallas single-season record...

"To be honest, I didn't know that, it's fantastic that I scored my 16th goal of the season. But for me, it's most important to win today and we take three points at home. Yeah, I'm very happy and proud of this team, how we played the last couple games. This is what everyone wants."

Midfielder Christian Cappis

On scoring his first goal for FC Dallas...

"It's a great moment. My journey to get here hasn't been easy, and it's taken seven or eight years to break into the first team, but I feel at home. I've loved every minute of the last two months, and to score tonight is fantastic. To get the win on top of that, we're over the moon. We know this is just the first step, and we have four more games to finish it off."

How the locker room is right now...

"I think you guys can hear it, it's really good. The guys are mixing well together, and the vibes are great right now, as they always are when you're winning. Honestly, it's a really good group, and it's been great for me to be back. It's been very easy to get comfortable here."

On how important this win is...

"Very important. I think both teams knew it. We've been saying for three or four weeks now that every game is a final for us because we need every point we can get, and the last couple of games we've been playing like it. If we can continue this, I think we're in a good position to make a strong push."







