D.C. United Lose, 3-2, Against Inter Miami CF on the Road
Published on September 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
Forward Christian Benteke scored his ninth goal of the season in the 52nd minute, assisted by Brandon Servania. Benteke won the most duels in the match with nine and now recorded one assist.
Forward Jacob Murrell scored his second MLS goal of the season in the seventh minute of second half stoppage time, assisted by Christian Benteke. Murrell came in as an 89th minute substitute.
Midfielder Caden Clark made his D.C. United MLS debut coming on in the 57th minute. Clark recorded an 83% passing accuracy and one recovery in 32 minutes played.
Midfielder Brandon Servania recorded his third assist of the season tonight and had four recoveries in 72 minutes played.
#MCFvDC
The Black-and-Red is 4-4-3 against Inter Miami CF all-time in regular season matchups.
D.C. United has a 2-2-1 record against Inter Miami CF on the road in regular season matchups.
Match Notes
D.C. United are 3-10-3 on the road this 2025 MLS season.
Goals By Half
Scoring Summary
Misconduct Summary
Inter Miami CF Lineup: Oscar Ustari, Gonzalo Lujan (Baltasar Rodriguez 57'), Noah Allen, Maximiliano Falcon, Marcelo Weigandt (Ian Fray 57'), Sergio Busquets, Rodrigo De Paul, Jordi Alba, Tadeo Allende (Mateo Silvetti 69'), Yannick Bright (Telasco Segovia 69'), Lionel Messi
Unused Substitutes: Rocco Rios-Novo, Tomas Aviles, Ryan Sailor, Daniel Pinter, Santiago Morales
Head Coach: Javier Mascherano
D.C. United Lineup: Luis Barraza, Lucas Bartlett, Conner Antley, Kye Rowles, David Schnegg (Caden Clark 57'), João Peglow (Jacob Murrell 89'), Gabriel Pirani (Hosei Kijima 89'), Aaron Herrera, Brandon Servania (Boris Enow 72'), Jackson Hopkins (Rida Zouhir 72'), Christian Benteke
Unused Substitutes: Kim Joon Hong, Jordan Farr, Jared Stroud, Derek Dodson
Head Coach: René Weiler
--- www.dcunited.com ---
