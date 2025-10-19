D.C. United Tie 1-1 with Atlanta United in Final Match of the Regular Season

Published on October 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC (5-16-13, 28 pts.) 1 v. 1 D.C. United (5-18-11, 26 pts.)

2025 MLS Regular Season

October 18, 2025 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia

Player Notes

Midfielder Matti Peltola recorded four recoveries and had 12 passes into the final third tonight; he completed 90 minutes.

Goalkeeper Jordan Farr made his second start of the season for the Black-and-Red; Farr recorded five saves off seven shots on target.

Defender Lukas MacNaughton made his first start since September 27 against the Philadelphia Union. MacNaughton recorded six recoveries and created one chance in 90 minutes played.

Midfielder Caden Clark made his first start for D.C. United tonight; Clark had one shot and won two total duels in 55 minutes played.

#ATLvDC

The Black-and-Red is 7-10-3 against Atlanta United FC all-time in regular season matchups.

D.C. United has a 4-4-3 record against Atlanta United FC on the road in regular season matchups.

Match Notes

D.C. United is 3-10-4 on the road this 2025 MLS season.

Atlanta United FC Lineup: Brad Guzan, Ronald Hernandez, Enea Mihaj, Juan Berrocal, Pedro Amador, Steven Alzate, Latte Lath, Luke Brennan (Saba Lobjanidze 74'), Alexey Miranchuk (Jamal Thiaré 74'), Bartosz Slisz, Miguel Almirón

Unused Substitutes: Jayden Hibbert, Leo Afonso, Josh Cohen, Cayman Togashi, Cooper Sanchez, Dominik Chong Qui

Head Coach: Ronny Deila

D.C. United Lineup: Jordan Farr, Lukas MacNaughton, Conner Antley (Jacob Murrell 68'), Kye Rowles, David Schnegg, Matti Peltola, Jared Stroud (Gabriel Pirani 55'), Brandon Servania, Jackson Hopkins (Boris Enow 80'), Caden Clark (João Peglow 55'), Christian Benteke

Unused Substitutes: Kim Joon Hong, Dominique Badji, Derek Dodson, Rida Zouhir, Hosei Kijima

Head Coach: René Weiler







