D.C. United Tie 1-1 with Atlanta United in Final Match of the Regular Season
Published on October 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
Atlanta United FC (5-16-13, 28 pts.) 1 v. 1 D.C. United (5-18-11, 26 pts.)
2025 MLS Regular Season
October 18, 2025 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia
Player Notes
Midfielder Matti Peltola recorded four recoveries and had 12 passes into the final third tonight; he completed 90 minutes.
Goalkeeper Jordan Farr made his second start of the season for the Black-and-Red; Farr recorded five saves off seven shots on target.
Defender Lukas MacNaughton made his first start since September 27 against the Philadelphia Union. MacNaughton recorded six recoveries and created one chance in 90 minutes played.
Midfielder Caden Clark made his first start for D.C. United tonight; Clark had one shot and won two total duels in 55 minutes played.
#ATLvDC
The Black-and-Red is 7-10-3 against Atlanta United FC all-time in regular season matchups.
D.C. United has a 4-4-3 record against Atlanta United FC on the road in regular season matchups.
Match Notes
D.C. United is 3-10-4 on the road this 2025 MLS season.
Atlanta United FC Lineup: Brad Guzan, Ronald Hernandez, Enea Mihaj, Juan Berrocal, Pedro Amador, Steven Alzate, Latte Lath, Luke Brennan (Saba Lobjanidze 74'), Alexey Miranchuk (Jamal Thiaré 74'), Bartosz Slisz, Miguel Almirón
Unused Substitutes: Jayden Hibbert, Leo Afonso, Josh Cohen, Cayman Togashi, Cooper Sanchez, Dominik Chong Qui
Head Coach: Ronny Deila
D.C. United Lineup: Jordan Farr, Lukas MacNaughton, Conner Antley (Jacob Murrell 68'), Kye Rowles, David Schnegg, Matti Peltola, Jared Stroud (Gabriel Pirani 55'), Brandon Servania, Jackson Hopkins (Boris Enow 80'), Caden Clark (João Peglow 55'), Christian Benteke
Unused Substitutes: Kim Joon Hong, Dominique Badji, Derek Dodson, Rida Zouhir, Hosei Kijima
Head Coach: René Weiler
Major League Soccer Stories from October 18, 2025
- Chicago Clinches Home Playoff Match in 2-2 Draw at New England Revolution - Chicago Fire FC
- Columbus Crew Takes down New York Red Bulls - Columbus Crew SC
- Sounders FC Defeats New York City FC 2-1 on Decision Day at Citi Field, as Club Turns Focus to Postseason Action - Seattle Sounders FC
- Atlanta United Draws 1-1 with D.C. United in 2025 MLS Season Finale - Atlanta United FC
- Revolution End 2025 Season with 2-2 Draw vs. Chicago Fire FC - New England Revolution
- FC Cincinnati Say Goodbye to Regular Season with Dominant Win over CF Montréal - FC Cincinnati
- Messi Hat-Trick Guides Inter Miami CF to Road Win over Nashville SC on MLS Decision Day - Inter Miami CF
- Clip Notes: The Crown Topple Shield Winners to Secure Top Four Spot - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Tops CF Montréal, 3-0, in 2025 Finale - Club de Foot Montreal
- D.C. United Tie 1-1 with Atlanta United in Final Match of the Regular Season - D.C. United
- Nashville SC Finishes 2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season Sixth in the Eastern Conference Despite 5-2 Loss to Inter Miami CF - Nashville SC
- Toronto FC (4) - Orlando City SC (2) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- Charlotte FC to Play New York City FC in Round One of Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs - Charlotte FC
- No. 2 FC Cincinnati to Face No. 7 Columbus Crew in Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series - FC Cincinnati
- Here to Stay: Roman Bürki Re-Signs with St. Louis CITY SC Through 2027 - St. Louis City SC
- Charlotte FC Takes Season Finale over Philadelphia Union - Philadelphia Union
- Seattle Bounces New York City FC on Decision Day - New York City FC
- New England Revolution Announce 2025 Team Award Winners - New England Revolution
- Revolution II Midfielder Gevork Diarbian Signed to Short-Term Agreement - New England Revolution
- Earthquakes Face Austin FC at Paypal Park Tonight at 6 p.m. Pt - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Travels to New York City FC for a Decision Day Matchup on Saturday at Citi Field - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent D.C. United Stories
- D.C. United Tie 1-1 with Atlanta United in Final Match of the Regular Season
- D.C. United Signs 15-Year-Old Forward Oscar Avilez as a Homegrown Player
- D.C. United Set to Participate in the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational
- Audi Field to Host College Football Game Between Howard University and Norfolk State University Presented by AT&T on November 22
- D.C. United Loses 1-0 to Charlotte FC in Final Home Match of the Season