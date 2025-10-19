'Caps Set to Face Rematch With Dallas in Round One of MLS Cup Playoffs

Published on October 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - It was a dramatic night in front of a sold-out crowd at BC Place on Saturday, as Vancouver Whitecaps FC fell to a spirited 2-1 loss to FC Dallas in the last match of the regular season.

The match began with Whitecaps FC setting an early pace to the match. That early control was thrown a spanner in the works when Mathías Laborda was alleged to deny an obvious goalscoring opportunity and sent off in the 11th minute after Video Review.

FC Dallas then took advantage of the extra man and scored off a corner through Osaze Orhoghide in the 18th minute.

Andrés Cubas then made a huge defensive play to deny Dallas from scoring a second just minutes later. Whitecaps FC took back control of the match despite being a man down, and got themselves back on level terms in the 28th minute. Emmanuel Sabbi was fouled inside the Dallas box. Thomas Müller stepped up to the spot to dispatch the penalty kick to make it 1-1.

Müller came close to making it 2-1 after latching onto a loose ball near the edge of the box, but his curled shot was well collected by Dallas 'keeper Michael Collodi. Sebastian Berhalter was next to get close to putting the 'Caps ahead in the 41st minute. After his free kick cross came bouncing back his way, Berhalter went for an audacious left-footed volley, smashing it off the crossbar and out.

Édier Ocampo had a similar chance minutes later on the right side, firing a volley towards goal but looping it over the crossbar.

'Caps 'keeper Yohei Takaoka then made a massive save right at the end of added time in the first half, denying Bernard Kamungo in a one-on-one breakaway to keep Whitecaps FC on level terms going into halftime.

FC Dallas got the go-ahead goal in the second minute of the second half, with Kaick scoring a first-time effort inside the box.

Ali Ahmed tried to get the 'Caps back level 10 minutes later, drilling a low shot that Collodi was equal too. Jeevan Badwal then had a good opportunity at the back post after a cross from Ahmed, but his downward header effort bounced into the 'keeper's hands.

Badwal had another opportunity in the 76th minute, firing a low shot on target, but it was pushed aside by a full stretch save from Collodi.

Rayan Elloumi had a golden chance to equalize two minutes later with another loose ball in the box, but his shot just went wide of the far post.

The 'Caps continued to push until the very end. Kenji Cabrera came agonizingly close to making an instant impact off the bench after a flick inside the box looped up and clipped the crossbar before going out. Müller tried his luck from the edge of the box, but his powered effort was met by the hands of Collodi once again. Berhalter forced another full-stretch save from Collodi off a free kick opportunity. Belal Halbouni was inches away from getting the ball across the line after he challenged a cross from Ryan Gauld, but it was cleared before it could get bundled in.

Despite the late push, Whitecaps FC were unable to find an equalizer, meaning they end their season in second place in the Western Conference, with all eyes now on the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The 'Caps will start the postseason with a rematch against this same FC Dallas side in a Round One Best-of-3 Series. Dates and times are to be announced.

MATCH DETAILS

Attendance: 26,741

Referee: Allen Chapman

Scoring Summary

18' - DAL - Osaze Orhoghide (Patrickson Delgado)

28' - VAN - Thomas Müller (penalty kick)

47' - DAL - Kaick Ferreira (Samuel Sarver)

Statistics

Possession: VAN 63.5% - DAL 36.5%

Shots: VAN 18 - DAL 11

Shots on Goal: VAN 7 - DAL 7

Saves: VAN 5 - DAL 6

Fouls: VAN 11 - DAL 17

Offsides: VAN 0 - DAL 1

Corners: VAN 8 - DAL 6

Cautions

2' - VAN - Édier Ocampo

27' - DAL - Lalas Abubakar

45'+1 - DAL - Anderson Julio

71' - DAL - Bernard Kamungo

89' - DAL - Osaze Orhoghide

Ejection

11' - VAN - Mathías Laborda

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 18.Édier Ocampo (59.Jeevan Badwal HT), 12.Belal Halbouni, 2.Mathías Laborda, 28.Tate Johnson (25.Ryan Gauld 82'); 16.Sebastian Berhalter, 20.Andrés Cubas; 11.Emmanuel Sabbi (75.Rayan Elloumi 73'), 13.Thomas Müller ©, 22.Ali Ahmed (17.Kenji Cabrera 82'); 14.Daniel Ríos (6.Ralph Priso 13')

Substitutes not used

32.Isaac Boehmer, 7.Jayden Nelson, 23.Joedrick Pupe, 27.Giuseppe Bovalina

FC Dallas

30.Michael Collodi; 18.Shaq Moore, 3.Osaze Orhoghide, 25.Sebastian Ibeagha, 5.Lalas Abubakar (24.Joshua Torquato 65'); 77.Bernard Kamungo (32.Nolan Norris 80'), 55.Kaick Ferreira (19.Paxton Pomykal 80'), 12.Christian Cappis, 6.Patrickson Delgado (20.Pedrinho 34'); 28.Samuel Sarver (50.Diego García 80'), 11.Anderson Julio

Substitutes not used

1.Maarten Paes, 8.Sebastian Lletget, 22.Álvaro Augusto, 99.Enes Sali

- whitecapsfc.com -







Major League Soccer Stories from October 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.