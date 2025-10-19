'Caps Set to Face Rematch With Dallas in Round One of MLS Cup Playoffs
Published on October 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - It was a dramatic night in front of a sold-out crowd at BC Place on Saturday, as Vancouver Whitecaps FC fell to a spirited 2-1 loss to FC Dallas in the last match of the regular season.
The match began with Whitecaps FC setting an early pace to the match. That early control was thrown a spanner in the works when Mathías Laborda was alleged to deny an obvious goalscoring opportunity and sent off in the 11th minute after Video Review.
FC Dallas then took advantage of the extra man and scored off a corner through Osaze Orhoghide in the 18th minute.
Andrés Cubas then made a huge defensive play to deny Dallas from scoring a second just minutes later. Whitecaps FC took back control of the match despite being a man down, and got themselves back on level terms in the 28th minute. Emmanuel Sabbi was fouled inside the Dallas box. Thomas Müller stepped up to the spot to dispatch the penalty kick to make it 1-1.
Müller came close to making it 2-1 after latching onto a loose ball near the edge of the box, but his curled shot was well collected by Dallas 'keeper Michael Collodi. Sebastian Berhalter was next to get close to putting the 'Caps ahead in the 41st minute. After his free kick cross came bouncing back his way, Berhalter went for an audacious left-footed volley, smashing it off the crossbar and out.
Édier Ocampo had a similar chance minutes later on the right side, firing a volley towards goal but looping it over the crossbar.
'Caps 'keeper Yohei Takaoka then made a massive save right at the end of added time in the first half, denying Bernard Kamungo in a one-on-one breakaway to keep Whitecaps FC on level terms going into halftime.
FC Dallas got the go-ahead goal in the second minute of the second half, with Kaick scoring a first-time effort inside the box.
Ali Ahmed tried to get the 'Caps back level 10 minutes later, drilling a low shot that Collodi was equal too. Jeevan Badwal then had a good opportunity at the back post after a cross from Ahmed, but his downward header effort bounced into the 'keeper's hands.
Badwal had another opportunity in the 76th minute, firing a low shot on target, but it was pushed aside by a full stretch save from Collodi.
Rayan Elloumi had a golden chance to equalize two minutes later with another loose ball in the box, but his shot just went wide of the far post.
The 'Caps continued to push until the very end. Kenji Cabrera came agonizingly close to making an instant impact off the bench after a flick inside the box looped up and clipped the crossbar before going out. Müller tried his luck from the edge of the box, but his powered effort was met by the hands of Collodi once again. Berhalter forced another full-stretch save from Collodi off a free kick opportunity. Belal Halbouni was inches away from getting the ball across the line after he challenged a cross from Ryan Gauld, but it was cleared before it could get bundled in.
Despite the late push, Whitecaps FC were unable to find an equalizer, meaning they end their season in second place in the Western Conference, with all eyes now on the MLS Cup Playoffs.
The 'Caps will start the postseason with a rematch against this same FC Dallas side in a Round One Best-of-3 Series. Dates and times are to be announced.
MATCH DETAILS
Attendance: 26,741
Referee: Allen Chapman
Scoring Summary
18' - DAL - Osaze Orhoghide (Patrickson Delgado)
28' - VAN - Thomas Müller (penalty kick)
47' - DAL - Kaick Ferreira (Samuel Sarver)
Statistics
Possession: VAN 63.5% - DAL 36.5%
Shots: VAN 18 - DAL 11
Shots on Goal: VAN 7 - DAL 7
Saves: VAN 5 - DAL 6
Fouls: VAN 11 - DAL 17
Offsides: VAN 0 - DAL 1
Corners: VAN 8 - DAL 6
Cautions
2' - VAN - Édier Ocampo
27' - DAL - Lalas Abubakar
45'+1 - DAL - Anderson Julio
71' - DAL - Bernard Kamungo
89' - DAL - Osaze Orhoghide
Ejection
11' - VAN - Mathías Laborda
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
1.Yohei Takaoka; 18.Édier Ocampo (59.Jeevan Badwal HT), 12.Belal Halbouni, 2.Mathías Laborda, 28.Tate Johnson (25.Ryan Gauld 82'); 16.Sebastian Berhalter, 20.Andrés Cubas; 11.Emmanuel Sabbi (75.Rayan Elloumi 73'), 13.Thomas Müller ©, 22.Ali Ahmed (17.Kenji Cabrera 82'); 14.Daniel Ríos (6.Ralph Priso 13')
Substitutes not used
32.Isaac Boehmer, 7.Jayden Nelson, 23.Joedrick Pupe, 27.Giuseppe Bovalina
FC Dallas
30.Michael Collodi; 18.Shaq Moore, 3.Osaze Orhoghide, 25.Sebastian Ibeagha, 5.Lalas Abubakar (24.Joshua Torquato 65'); 77.Bernard Kamungo (32.Nolan Norris 80'), 55.Kaick Ferreira (19.Paxton Pomykal 80'), 12.Christian Cappis, 6.Patrickson Delgado (20.Pedrinho 34'); 28.Samuel Sarver (50.Diego García 80'), 11.Anderson Julio
Substitutes not used
1.Maarten Paes, 8.Sebastian Lletget, 22.Álvaro Augusto, 99.Enes Sali
- whitecapsfc.com -
Major League Soccer Stories from October 18, 2025
- LA Galaxy Beat Minnesota, 2-1, in Regular Season Finale - LA Galaxy
- FC Dallas Clinches Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Spot with 2-1 Win over Whitecaps FC - FC Dallas
- San Diego FC Finishes Regular Season in First Place After 4-0 Win Over Portland Timbers - San Diego FC
- Timbers Drop Result to San Diego FC in 2025 Regular Season Finale - Portland Timbers
- St. Louis CITY SC Draws Real Salt Lake, 2-2, in Final Regular Season Match - St. Louis City SC
- St. Louis CITY SC Draws Real Salt Lake, 2-2, in Final Regular Season Match - St. Louis City SC
- LAFC Concludes 2025 MLS Regular Season with 2-2 Tie in Colorado - Los Angeles FC
- 'Caps Set to Face Rematch With Dallas in Round One of MLS Cup Playoffs - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Sporting KC Draws Houston to End 2025 Season - Sporting Kansas City
- San Jose Roars Back Behind Josef Martínez, Niko Tsakiris Goals To Erase Second-Half Deficit - San Jose Earthquakes
- Real Salt Lake Clinch 2025 Playoff Berth, Travel to Portland Wednesday in Wild Card Decider - Real Salt Lake
- Minnesota United Falls, 2-1, Against LA Galaxy in Final Regular Season Game - Minnesota United FC
- Rapids Draw with LAFC 2-2 in Decision Day Contest, Conclude 2025 Season - Colorado Rapids
- Lionel Messi Wins 2025 MLS Golden Boot Presented by Audi - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo FC Earn a Point in Kansas City on Decision Day - Houston Dynamo FC
- Chicago Clinches Home Playoff Match in 2-2 Draw at New England Revolution - Chicago Fire FC
- Columbus Crew Takes down New York Red Bulls - Columbus Crew SC
- Sounders FC Defeats New York City FC 2-1 on Decision Day at Citi Field, as Club Turns Focus to Postseason Action - Seattle Sounders FC
- Atlanta United Draws 1-1 with D.C. United in 2025 MLS Season Finale - Atlanta United FC
- Revolution End 2025 Season with 2-2 Draw vs. Chicago Fire FC - New England Revolution
- FC Cincinnati Say Goodbye to Regular Season with Dominant Win over CF Montréal - FC Cincinnati
- Messi Hat-Trick Guides Inter Miami CF to Road Win over Nashville SC on MLS Decision Day - Inter Miami CF
- Clip Notes: The Crown Topple Shield Winners to Secure Top Four Spot - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Tops CF Montréal, 3-0, in 2025 Finale - Club de Foot Montreal
- D.C. United Tie 1-1 with Atlanta United in Final Match of the Regular Season - D.C. United
- Nashville SC Finishes 2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season Sixth in the Eastern Conference Despite 5-2 Loss to Inter Miami CF - Nashville SC
- Toronto FC (4) - Orlando City SC (2) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- Charlotte FC to Play New York City FC in Round One of Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs - Charlotte FC
- No. 2 FC Cincinnati to Face No. 7 Columbus Crew in Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series - FC Cincinnati
- Here to Stay: Roman Bürki Re-Signs with St. Louis CITY SC Through 2027 - St. Louis City SC
- Charlotte FC Takes Season Finale over Philadelphia Union - Philadelphia Union
- Seattle Bounces New York City FC on Decision Day - New York City FC
- New England Revolution Announce 2025 Team Award Winners - New England Revolution
- Revolution II Midfielder Gevork Diarbian Signed to Short-Term Agreement - New England Revolution
- Earthquakes Face Austin FC at Paypal Park Tonight at 6 p.m. Pt - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Travels to New York City FC for a Decision Day Matchup on Saturday at Citi Field - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Whitecaps FC Stories
- 'Caps Set to Face Rematch With Dallas in Round One of MLS Cup Playoffs
- Müller Magic Sends 'Caps Top of the West
- Sebastian Berhalter Named MLS Player of Matchday 38
- 'Caps unbeaten in 10 matches for second time this season
- 'Caps qualify for 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup