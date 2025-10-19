FC Dallas Clinches Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Spot with 2-1 Win over Whitecaps FC

Published on October 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - FC Dallas (11-12-11, 44 points) punched its ticket to the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs with an impressive 2-1 road victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC on MLS Decision Day.

PLAYOFF BOUND

With tonight's 2-1 win over Vancouver, Dallas clinched the seventh seed in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in head coach Eric Quill's first year in charge. Dallas will face Vancouver once again in the Round One Best-of-3 series and the dates and times for the First Round will be announced Sunday afternoon.

KAICK DELIVERS GAME WINNER

Midfielder Kaick tucked his shot into the net after a layoff assist from Sam Sarver to regain the lead in the second half. The Brazilian midfielder scored his second goal of the season, and his first goal on the road this season. Both of Kaick's goals have been game winners, tying Petar Musa for the team lead. Sarver registered his first career MLS assist.

OZ RISES TO THE OCCASION

Defender Osaze Urhoghide headed in his second goal of the season in the 17th minute of the match to give FC Dallas the early lead. Urhoghide's last goal came in the 4-3 win over Inter Miami CF on April 27. Both of his goals have occurred off a corner kick and on the road. Patrickson Delgado registered his sixth assist of the season, moving into a tie with Musa for team leader.

SAMMY SARVER STARTS FOR DALLAS

Forward Sam Sarver made an immediate impact in his first start for FC Dallas, drawing a red card on Vancouver's backline in the 11th minute. The Chesterland, Ohio, native has made six appearances this season for Dallas. Sarver led North Texas SC into the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs as the team's leading goal scorer with 19 goals. He was voted to the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI.

NORTH TEXAS SC'S INFLUENCE

FC Dallas closed the match out in Vancouver with five players who started with North Texas SC before signing first team contracts. A total of seven NTSC alums featured for Dallas tonight.

FC DALLAS ON LOCAL TV

Don't miss the "FC Dallas Minute" on NBC 5 News at 10 on Sunday, Oct. 19. On Tuesday, Oct. 21, from 7-9 p.m. on KDFI More 27, FC Dallas Rewind will replay FC Dallas' win at Vancouver. FC Dallas is teaming up with KDFW FOX 4 and KDFI More 27 to launch The Kick, a new, World Cup-focused show. The show can be found on-demand on FOX Local.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head coach Eric Quill

On the match tonight...

"We had belief in ourselves. We knew what was at stake. We knew we were playing arguably the best team in the league, and it was going to take a huge performance and mentality to do what we did. Obviously, the red card affects the game, and I'm pretty impressed with who Vancouver was with 10 guys. As honest as you could ever ask, and they still have a lot of quality to themselves. But our guys when we gave up the goal for them to go 1-1, I think the crowd got into it, and we were on our back heel a little bit, even up a man. In the second half, I was proud of our return to being up a man, and our mentality to find the second goal right away. And then the fight at the end of the game, when they're knocking on the door and our guys are giving everything of themselves, slide tackling, aerial presence and fighting to just secure the win. I was just proud of that warrior effort that they gave."

On what it means to make the playoffs...

"We have fans back home that pay to come see us play, and they watch us with everything that they have, and we want to represent our fans and the city of Dallas. We want to fight and be a club that they're proud of. And I think that if they're watching over the last three months and what we've become, they should be really proud of the efforts and the steps we've made to be where we are, and we deserve to be where we are. I'm grateful, I'm happy and these guys deserve all the credit, because their mentality and their efforts is what why we're here. So I'm just a fan of what we're doing right now."

Goalkeeper Michael Collodi

On clinching a spot in the playoffs...

"It's a team effort, from front to back. Everyone just worked their tail off, and credit to Vancouver because they are a good side. It took the starting 11 and the guys that came off the bench as well. I am super proud of this team and we will see them (Vancouver) again in the playoffs."

On the ups and downs of the season...

"It's been a really long season full of ups and downs. There were player changes, new coaches and staff changes as well. We found a way to get it done and that is something we players take pride in. We find ways to win games, find a way to get into the playoffs and avoid the wildcard game, plus make a run in the playoffs."

Defender Shaq Moore

On making the playoffs...

"It's a big moment for us. We had a lot of ups and downs this season with a new group of players and coaches. Hats off to the team and coaches for coming together at the right time after having a year like the way we did. To culminate like this is great for the team. We are looking forward to the playoffs, and we will be ready to take on Vancouver again in the playoffs."

On the mentality heading into playoffs...

"It feels good. We take what we get. If we had a loss, tie or win, we would've just played our game and played wherever we had to in the playoffs. Luckily we came away with the win and we will take that too. Any opponent we were to face in the playoffs is going to be difficult. We are not writing off Vancouver, we know they are a good team and they will make adjustments for the playoffs and so will we next time we play each other."

MATCH NOTES

Osaze Urhoghide and Kaick each scored their second goals of the season tonight.

Sam Sarver registered his first career MLS assist.

Dallas closed the season with a 5-1-4 record over its final 10 MLS matches

Home playoff tickets on sale now, visit fcdallastickets.com to purchase.







