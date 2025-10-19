Lionel Messi Wins 2025 MLS Golden Boot Presented by Audi

Published on October 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

MIAMI - World-renowned attacker and Inter Miami CF captain, Lionel Messi wins the 2025 MLS Golden Boot Award presented by Audi with a total of 29 goals this regular MLS season. Messi clinches top scorer honors finishing ahead of LAFC's Denis Bouanga and Nashville SC's Sam Surridge, who scored 24 goals each this regular season. Notably, our Club captain also makes history by becoming the only professional fútbol player in the history of the sport to win both the MLS Golden Boot and the European Golden Boot in his career.

With this accolade, Messi becomes the first Inter Miami player to win the prestigious honor since the Club's inception in 2018. Messi finished the 2025 regular season with 29 goals in 28 appearances. Messi is the third player since 2005 to score at least 29 goals in a Golden Boot-winning season, joining Josef Martínez (31 in 2018) and Carlos Vela (34 in 2019), and his 1.03 goals-per-game average is second to only Vela's 2019 campaign (1.10 goals per game) among Golden Boot winners since 2005. Twenty-eight of Messi's 29 goals this season came away from the penalty spot, the most in a single season in league history by three goals.

Messi has been one of the most impactful contributors in the league's history, totaling 48 goal contributions across 28 matches in 2025, the second-most in a single season in league history, including at least three contributions in nine matches - also a league record. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is the only player in league history to record at least 36 goal contributions in a season multiple times (2024, 2025) and is the second player in MLS annals to lead the league in both goals scored (29) and assists (19), joining Toronto FC's Sebastian Giovinco in 2015 (22 goals, 16 assists).

In addition to clinching the 2025 MLS Golden Boot, Messi made history with numerous standout performances throughout the 2025 MLS regular season (in sequential order):

February 22 (Inter Miami CF vs New York City Football Club) - By playing provider on the team's opening goal in the team's first MLS regular season match against NYCFC, Messi became the fastest player in MLS history to reach 40 career goal contributions in MLS regular season action (21 goals, 19 assists), doing so in just 26 matches.

April 6 (Inter Miami CF vs Toronto FC) - With his goal in Inter Miami's 1-1 draw at home against Toronto FC, Messi reached 44 goal contributions in 29 regular-season matches (24 goals, 20 assists) to surpass Gonzalo Higuain for the most goal contributions in Club history in MLS regular season play.

May 28 (Inter Miami CF vs. CF Montréal) - With two goals and an assist in the 4-2 win against Montréal, Messi became the first player in Club history to reach the 50 goal contribution mark in MLS regular season play (29 goals, 21 assists), doing so in just his 37 games.

May 28 to July 12 (Five regular season matches) - The Argentine legend recorded multiple goals in five consecutive games from May 28 to July 12, becoming the first player in MLS history to have a multi-goal streak of more than four matches and scoring 10 goals over the stretch.

August 16 (Inter Miami CF vs LA Galaxy) - Messi's goal in the team's 3-1 win over LA Galaxy saw him become the second-fastest player in MLS history to reach 40 career goals, doing so in just 44 matches (Josef Martínez, 42).

September 20 (Inter Miami CF vs D.C. United) - With his two goals and one assist, Messi posted his 16th game with at least one goal and one assist, tying Carlos Vela (16) for the second-most in a player's first three MLS seasons and trailing only Preki (17).

October 4 (Inter Miami CF vs New England Revolution) - With three assists in Inter Miami's 4-0 win against New England Revolution, Messi increased his total assists for the MLS regular season to 17, while also scoring a total 24 goals. With this increase in assists, Messi became the second player in MLS history to reach at least 40 combined goals and assists in a regular-season campaign, after Carlos Vela's record 49 with LAFC in 2019.

October 11 (Inter Miami CF vs Atlanta United) - Messi's two goals in the team's 4-0 win over Atlanta United saw him make further MLS history, as he became the first player in league history to produce nine multi-goal games in a single regular season.

October 18 (Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami CF) - With three goals and an assist in the 2-5 victory on the road, Messi finished the 2025 regular season with a total 48 goal contributions (29 goals, 19 assists), the second most in a season in league history only one behind Carlos Vela (49 in 2019).







