Earthquakes Face Austin FC at Paypal Park Tonight at 6 p.m. Pt
Published on October 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes face Austin FC tonight. Kickoff from PayPal Park will take place at 6 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as via local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish). The match will re-air on KTVU Plus on Saturday, Oct. 25, at 10 a.m.
San Jose will clinch a 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth on Saturday, Oct. 18, with a win against Austin FC + any two of the following three results:
FC Dallas loss @ Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Real Salt Lake loss @ St. Louis CITY SC
Colorado Rapids loss/draw vs. LAFC
If the Earthquakes earn a playoff spot, the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Wild Card game would take place Wednesday, Oct. 22. Time and location TBD.
In 2023, the Quakes needed a point on Decision Day to clinch a spot in the Wild Card Game, ironically enough also against Austin FC. Cristian Espinoza's first-half goal was enough to secure a 1-1 draw and seal a postseason spot for the Black and Blue.
Major League Soccer Stories from October 18, 2025
- Earthquakes Face Austin FC at Paypal Park Tonight at 6 p.m. Pt - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Travels to New York City FC for a Decision Day Matchup on Saturday at Citi Field - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Earthquakes Stories
- Earthquakes Face Austin FC at Paypal Park Tonight at 6 p.m. Pt
- Earthquakes Extend Partnership with CEFCU©, Introduce Unique Quakes Co-Branded Debit Mastercard©
- Earthquakes Return to Coachella Valley Invitational at Empire Polo Club from February 7-21, 2026
- Earthquakes Announce Performance Nutrition Partnership with Thomas Cuisine
- Earthquakes' Ousseni Bouda, Ronaldo Vieira Called for International Duty