Earthquakes Face Austin FC at Paypal Park Tonight at 6 p.m. Pt

Published on October 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes face Austin FC tonight. Kickoff from PayPal Park will take place at 6 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as via local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish). The match will re-air on KTVU Plus on Saturday, Oct. 25, at 10 a.m.

San Jose will clinch a 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth on Saturday, Oct. 18, with a win against Austin FC + any two of the following three results:

FC Dallas loss @ Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Real Salt Lake loss @ St. Louis CITY SC

Colorado Rapids loss/draw vs. LAFC

If the Earthquakes earn a playoff spot, the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Wild Card game would take place Wednesday, Oct. 22. Time and location TBD.

In 2023, the Quakes needed a point on Decision Day to clinch a spot in the Wild Card Game, ironically enough also against Austin FC. Cristian Espinoza's first-half goal was enough to secure a 1-1 draw and seal a postseason spot for the Black and Blue.







