Rapids Draw with LAFC 2-2 in Decision Day Contest, Conclude 2025 Season

Published on October 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Big Picture

M Paxten Aaronson recorded his first goal for the Colorado Rapids in tonight's match against LAFC.

The goal marks his first in MLS since August 6, 2022, with the Philadelphia Union.

F Darren Yapi scored his eighth goal of the season and the 10th of his MLS career.

Yapi becomes the second Homegrown player to reach 10 career goals, joining Cole Bassett.

M Oliver Larraz added his third assist of the season on Yapi's 87th minute goal.

D Keegan Rosenberry added his second assist of the season, adding a secondary assist on Yapi's goal.

Colorado extended their unbeaten streak against LAFC at home to seven matches across all competitions with a 5-0-2 record.

Starting XI

Zack Steffen, Sam Vines (Rafael Santos 82'), Reggie Cannon (Keegan Rosenberry 82'), Andreas Maxsø (C), Rob Holding, Rafael Navarro, Paxten Aaronson, Connor Ronan (Alexis Manyoma 74'), Ted Ku-DiPietro (Oliver Larraz 63'), Cole Bassett, Darren Yapi

Substitutes

Nico Hansen, Josh Atencio, Alex Harris, Ian Murphy, Noah Cobb







