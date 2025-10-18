Sounders FC Travels to New York City FC for a Decision Day Matchup on Saturday at Citi Field
Published on October 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC travels to face New York City FC for a Decision Day matchup on Saturday, October 18 at Citi Field for its final regular-season match of the year (3:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).
Seattle has already qualified for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs and secured the fifth seed in the Western Conference, currently sitting on 52 points (14-9-10). New York City FC is in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with 56 points (18-13-2).
The Rave Green and NYCFC haven't met in MLS play since 2019, a 3-0 home victory for New York. Sounders FC holds a 2-3-0 record against NYCFC in regular-season play. The most recent meeting between the two sides was during the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinals, a two-leg aggregate series that Seattle won 4-2. The Rave Green would advance to the tournament's Final and defeat Pumas by an aggregate score of 5-2.
Following Saturday's match, Seattle begins its Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs run, with dates, times and opponent for its Round One matchup to be determined upon the conclusion of Saturday's results league-wide.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Jessica Charman & Kacey White
Talent (Spanish): Alejandro Fegueredo & Tony Cherchi
Local Radio (English): 950 KJR AM
Talent: Danny Jackson & Brad Evans
Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Pete Fewing
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
Images from this story
|
Sounders FC huddle
