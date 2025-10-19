New England Revolution Announce 2025 Team Award Winners

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution announced the recipients of the club's 2025 team awards prior to the start of tonight's regular season finale against Chicago Fire FC at Gillette Stadium.

Midfielder Carles Gil has been voted the Revolution Team MVP by fans for the third consecutive season and fifth time overall, adding to his own club record. Defender Andrew Farrell was named the club's Humanitarian of the Year for the fourth time, matching Matt Reis and Kelyn Rowe for the club record, and was also voted the Revolution Players' Player of the Year by his teammates. Defender Brayan Ceballos was voted as the Revolution Defender of the Year by local media.

Gil enters the final match of the season as the team leader in goals (10) and assists (13), marking the third season in which the Spanish playmaker has reached double digits in both categories. The Revolution captain has registered 10-or-more assists in five consecutive seasons, one of only five players in MLS history to accomplish the feat. If Gil maintains his status as the team leader in goals scored, he will also claim his third Revolution Golden Boot award.

Gil is the MLS leader in minutes played among outfield players (2,966), while ranking second in key passes (99) entering the final match. Earlier this season, Gil (134) surpassed Revolution legend Taylor Twellman (129) for the most goal contributions in club history. He needs only one more goal to become the second New England player with 50 goals and 50 assists in regular season action. The 2021 MLS MVP, who scored four game-winning goals in 2025, Gil has logged seven selections to the MLS Team of the Matchday in 2025. In July, Gil became the fourth Revolution player to earn four MLS All-Star selections.

Farrell, the longest-tenured active player in Boston professional sports and a pillar in the local community throughout his 13 years with the club, is recognized as the Revolution's Humanitarian of the Year for the third consecutive season. His unwavering commitment to supporting pediatric cancer patients reached a milestone in 2025, as the club celebrated 10 seasons of the "NEGU Crew" initiative in partnership with the Jessie Rees Foundation. Through this program, Farrell hosted five "Courageous Kids" and their families for unforgettable matchday experiences at Gillette Stadium this season. Additionally, his passionate support of Special Olympics Massachusetts and the Revolution Unified Team spans all 11 seasons of the program, where he has been a consistent presence at clinics, signing days, matches, and fundraisers.

Ceballos was honored by the media after concluding his first MLS season with 29 games played, all starts. The Colombian central defender, acquired by New England last December, leads the Revolution with a team-high 51 aerial duels won, along with 150 clearances. The 24-year-old started nine of New England's 10 shutouts this season, helping the club reach double-digit clean sheets for the first time since 2013.

Earlier this week, the club also announced the recipient of the Revolution Academy Player of the Year Award: 18-year-old midfielder Javaun Mussenden. A member of the Academy's residency program, the amateur player made his MLS NEXT Pro debut in August 2024. To date, the Dallas, Georgia native has made 26 appearances and 16 starts with Revolution II, tallying one goal with two assists. His performances helped the second team qualify as the No. 3 seed for the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs, which begin this Sunday, Oct. 19 at Gillette Stadium (6:00 p.m. ET). With the Revolution Under-18s, Mussenden recorded three goals and one helper in the 2024-25 MLS NEXT campaign.

AWARD RECIPIENT DETERMINED BY...

Revolution Team MVP Carles Gil Fan Vote

Humanitarian of the Year Andrew Farrell Revolution Foundation

Players' Player of the Year Andrew Farrell First Team Player Vote

Defender of the Year Brayan Ceballos Media Vote

Golden Boot Confirmed after tonight's regular season finale Club leader in MLS goals (Tiebreaker - Assists)

Academy Player of the Year Javaun Mussenden Revolution Technical Staff

Carles Gil 2025 Revolution Team MVP

Revolution captain started all 34 league games and leads all MLS outfield players in minutes played (2,966) entering Decision Day.

Leads MLS this season in shot-creating actions (210), progressive passes (385), and passes into the penalty area (115), and also ranks second in MLS with 99 key passes.

Five Team MVP selections are a club record, as are his 86 regular season and 97 all-competition assists.

Became the first Revolution player, and fifth MLS player, with 10+ assists in five straight seasons.

Club's all-time leader in goal contributions (134), penalty kick goals (17), assists per game (0.45), assists per 90 minutes (0.48), game-winning assists (28), fouls won (484), and corner kicks (759).

Since joining New England in 2019, leads the league with 91 assists (incl. playoffs). His 86 regular season assists lead all active MLS players.

One goal away from becoming the second Revolution player with 50 goals and 50 assists.

Andrew Farrell 2025 Revolution Humanitarian of the Year

2025 Revolution Players' Player of the Year

Four Humanitarian of the Year honors tie a club record (Matt Reis, Kelyn Rowe).

Voted by teammates as Players' Player of the Year for the first time in his 13-year career.

New England's all-time leader in games played (343), starts (328), and minutes played (29,275).

Ranks fifth among all MLS players in regular season minutes since entering the league as the first-overall SuperDraft pick in 2013.

Long-time supporter of Special Olympics Massachusetts and the Revolution Unified Team for the program's full 11-year duration.

Leader in the club's Kick Childhood Cancer efforts, attending Box Car Movie Night, Boston Children's Hospital visits, and more.

Hosts Andrew's NEGU Crew, welcoming five local pediatric cancer fighters to Gillette Stadium with the Jessie Rees Foundation during the 2025 campaign.

First player in club history to sign a dual Player Professional Development contract, serving as an assistant coach in the Revolution Academy.

Brayan Ceballos 2025 Revolution Defender of the Year

24-year-old Colombian center back started 29 MLS games during debut campaign.

Leads the Revolution with 51 aerial duels won, and ranks top three on the team in clearances (150), interceptions (43), blocked shots (22), and minutes played (2,551).

Won 74.2 percent of his challenges this season.

Played every minute of the team's 409-minute shutout streak from April 5 - May 10, the second-longest streak in Revolution history.

Earned selection to MLS Team of the Matchday following a shutout performance on the road in the season opener at Nashville SC on Feb. 22.

Tallied first MLS goal on June 25 at Gillette Stadium against Nashville SC.

Set season highs with 12 clearances and eight aerial duels won on April 5 at FC Cincinnati.







