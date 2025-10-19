Clip Notes: The Crown Topple Shield Winners to Secure Top Four Spot

Published on October 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

After Charlotte FC fell to Orlando City in game three of the first round of the 2024 MLS playoffs, captain Ashley Westwood set the bar for his squad: a top-four finish in the Eastern Conference at minimum in 2025.

A lot was at stake for Westwood and The Crown heading into MLS Decision Day, but two first-half goals from forwards Wilfried Zaha and Kerwin Vargas helped Charlotte FC take down the Philadelphia Union, the 2025 Supporters' Shield winners, 2-0 at Bank of America Stadium.

Zaha opened the scoring for The Crown in the 24th minute when a Kerwin Vargas cross skirted across the box and found Zaha's right foot, which was by way of a perfectly-timed dummy move from forward Idan Toklomati.

The goal gets Zaha up to ten goals and ten assists in the season, which is the second-highest goal contributions on the squad this season.

Vargas would find the net shortly after, when a cross from defender Harry Toffolo found the Colombian forward wide-open in the box. Vargas fired past Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake to double the advantage.

Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina would keep Philly at bay all night long with a Man of the Match performance, making six total saves to keep his 12th clean sheet of the season.

The feel-good vibes were slightly marred when Zaha, already on a yellow and seconds away from being substituted late in the match, was dealt a second yellow and a subsequent red card. He will miss the first playoff match.

The win against the Union secured The Crown's highest league finish in the Club's history and locked in home field advantage against New York City in the first round of the MLS playoffs.

