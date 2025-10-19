Clip Notes: The Crown Topple Shield Winners to Secure Top Four Spot
Published on October 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
After Charlotte FC fell to Orlando City in game three of the first round of the 2024 MLS playoffs, captain Ashley Westwood set the bar for his squad: a top-four finish in the Eastern Conference at minimum in 2025.
A lot was at stake for Westwood and The Crown heading into MLS Decision Day, but two first-half goals from forwards Wilfried Zaha and Kerwin Vargas helped Charlotte FC take down the Philadelphia Union, the 2025 Supporters' Shield winners, 2-0 at Bank of America Stadium.
Zaha opened the scoring for The Crown in the 24th minute when a Kerwin Vargas cross skirted across the box and found Zaha's right foot, which was by way of a perfectly-timed dummy move from forward Idan Toklomati.
The goal gets Zaha up to ten goals and ten assists in the season, which is the second-highest goal contributions on the squad this season.
Vargas would find the net shortly after, when a cross from defender Harry Toffolo found the Colombian forward wide-open in the box. Vargas fired past Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake to double the advantage.
Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina would keep Philly at bay all night long with a Man of the Match performance, making six total saves to keep his 12th clean sheet of the season.
The feel-good vibes were slightly marred when Zaha, already on a yellow and seconds away from being substituted late in the match, was dealt a second yellow and a subsequent red card. He will miss the first playoff match.
The win against the Union secured The Crown's highest league finish in the Club's history and locked in home field advantage against New York City in the first round of the MLS playoffs.
2025 PLAYOFF TICKETS ON SALE
CROWNS UP, QUEEN CITY! Be at The Fortress for Round One of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
*Charlotte FC have officially clinched a Round One Playoff Berth and the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference. Dates and times of the matches will be announced on October 19.
Major League Soccer Stories from October 18, 2025
- Chicago Clinches Home Playoff Match in 2-2 Draw at New England Revolution - Chicago Fire FC
- Columbus Crew Takes down New York Red Bulls - Columbus Crew SC
- Sounders FC Defeats New York City FC 2-1 on Decision Day at Citi Field, as Club Turns Focus to Postseason Action - Seattle Sounders FC
- Atlanta United Draws 1-1 with D.C. United in 2025 MLS Season Finale - Atlanta United FC
- Revolution End 2025 Season with 2-2 Draw vs. Chicago Fire FC - New England Revolution
- FC Cincinnati Say Goodbye to Regular Season with Dominant Win over CF Montréal - FC Cincinnati
- Messi Hat-Trick Guides Inter Miami CF to Road Win over Nashville SC on MLS Decision Day - Inter Miami CF
- Clip Notes: The Crown Topple Shield Winners to Secure Top Four Spot - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Tops CF Montréal, 3-0, in 2025 Finale - Club de Foot Montreal
- D.C. United Tie 1-1 with Atlanta United in Final Match of the Regular Season - D.C. United
- Nashville SC Finishes 2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season Sixth in the Eastern Conference Despite 5-2 Loss to Inter Miami CF - Nashville SC
- Toronto FC (4) - Orlando City SC (2) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- Charlotte FC to Play New York City FC in Round One of Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs - Charlotte FC
- No. 2 FC Cincinnati to Face No. 7 Columbus Crew in Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series - FC Cincinnati
- Here to Stay: Roman Bürki Re-Signs with St. Louis CITY SC Through 2027 - St. Louis City SC
- Charlotte FC Takes Season Finale over Philadelphia Union - Philadelphia Union
- Seattle Bounces New York City FC on Decision Day - New York City FC
- New England Revolution Announce 2025 Team Award Winners - New England Revolution
- Revolution II Midfielder Gevork Diarbian Signed to Short-Term Agreement - New England Revolution
- Earthquakes Face Austin FC at Paypal Park Tonight at 6 p.m. Pt - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Travels to New York City FC for a Decision Day Matchup on Saturday at Citi Field - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- Clip Notes: The Crown Topple Shield Winners to Secure Top Four Spot
- Charlotte FC to Play New York City FC in Round One of Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs
- Down to Decision Day: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs Philadelphia Union
- Coachella Valley Invitational Returns as Premier Preseason Soccer Event Featuring MLS and NWSL Clubs February 7-21, 2026
- MLS Decision Day: How Charlotte FC Can Secure a Top Four Spot