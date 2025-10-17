Down to Decision Day: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs Philadelphia Union

Published on October 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

It's the final day of the 2025 MLS Regular Season, and Charlotte FC welcome the newly crowned Supporter Shield winners, Philadelphia Union, to The Fortress. A top-four finish is at stake for The Crown, and there are many ways to earn home-field advantage in Round One of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. What will it take to get a high seed in the bag?

Home Finale Magic

Charlotte FC have a perfect record (3-0-0) on Fan Appreciation Day at Bank of America Stadium. Better yet, The Crown haven't even conceded a goal. Saturday's match will mark the second time the Club have faced Philadelphia in this fixture, and could use a little bit of magic that was in the air that night when Daniel Rios scored four goals in a 4-0 win. The next season, Kerwin Vargas was backflipping early as Charlotte FC booked their first-ever trip to the post-season, defeating Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, while last year, a comfortable 2-0 win over CF Montreal ended the home campaign in style. The Crown show up on Fan Appreciation Day for their faithful, and Saturday will be no different.

Final Playoff Tune-Up

Saturday marks the final regular-season match, and while there is still plenty to play for, starting next week, a trophy is on the line. The Crown will welcome back three players (Brandt Bronico, Ashley Westwood, and Adilson Malanda) from suspension who, given the international break, haven't played since September 27. Dean Smith also ruled Harry Toffolo fit for the match, but was non-committal on whether that would be from the jump or if he'd be a second-half substitute. That's four players who will be seeing valuable minutes on Saturday to make sure we enter the playoffs in fine form.

Record Watch

2025 has been the best season in Charlotte FC history as we are closing in on our best-ever finish. Regardless of the outcome, we'll finish on our record high point total, and a win will clinch a Top 4 finish for the first time. We can add to our Club high home win and point tallies, as well as our overall win total. On the player side, a Wilfried Zaha goal would mark the first time ever that two Charlotte FC players have had double-digit goals and assists in a single season. Finally, with an appearance on Saturday night, Kerwin Vargas would become the second outfield player in Club history to play in all 34 matches in a regular season (Brandt Bronico - 2022).

OCTOBER 18 // CHARLOTTE vs. PHILADELPHIA // 6:00 PM

Charlotte FC take on Philadelphia Union at Bank of America Stadium on October 18 at 6:00 p.m for Fan Appreciation Night. The first fans to arrive will receive a limited-edition t-shirt giveaway presented by Ally, as The Crown play in their regular season finale.







