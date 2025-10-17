FC Cincinnati to Host Playoffs Launch Party at MadTree Parks & Rec
Published on October 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
Join us for the ultimate Playoffs Launch Party as we kick off our fourth consecutive season in the MLS Cup Playoffs and celebrate 10 incredible years of FC Cincinnati!
FC Cincinnati will be hosting a Playoffs Launch Party at MadTree Parks & Rec in Blue Ash on Wednesday, October 22. The public program begins at 6:30 p.m. featuring special guests, DJs, activities, giveaways and more.
For more information on the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, visit FCCincinnati.com/Playoffs.
FC CINCINNATI PLAYOFFS LAUNCH PARTY
When: Wednesday, October 22
Time: 6:30 - 8 p.m. ET
Where: MadTree Parks & Rec - 4321 Glendale Milford Rd., Blue Ash, OH 45242
Who: FC Cincinnati Players, Coaches, Staff and More
Family-Friendly Event Open To The Public!
Major League Soccer Stories from October 17, 2025
- Inter Miami CF Visits Nashville FC for Decision Day 2025 - Inter Miami CF
- Rapids Set for Decision Day Clash with LAFC - Colorado Rapids
- LA Galaxy, Herbalife, LAUSD, and U.S. Soccer Foundation to Unveil Mini Pitch at Ricardo Lizarraga Elementary School on October 22 - LA Galaxy
- Javaun Mussenden Named 2024-25 Revolution Academy Player of the Year - New England Revolution
- LAFC Travels to Play Colorado Rapids in Last Game of 2025 Regular Season on MLS Decision Day this Saturday - Los Angeles FC
- San Diego FC Travels to Face the Portland Timbers on MLS Decision Day - San Diego FC
- Martinez and Tsakiris Named to FIFA U-17 World Cup Roster - LA Galaxy
- CF Montréal to Visit FC Cincinnati for Final Game of the Season - Club de Foot Montreal
- Houston Dynamo FC Close the Regular Season at Sporting Kansas City - Houston Dynamo FC
- FC Cincinnati to Host Playoffs Launch Party at MadTree Parks & Rec - FC Cincinnati
- Earthquakes Extend Partnership with CEFCU©, Introduce Unique Quakes Co-Branded Debit Mastercard© - San Jose Earthquakes
- St. Louis CITY SC Academy Players Thomas DiMaria and Miroslav Levkovsky Called up to U.S. U-15 Boy's National Team Domestic Training Camp - St. Louis City SC
- Minnesota United Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair to be Featured in "Celebrating Impact" Content Series from Audi, MLS, and the Players' Tribune - Minnesota United FC
- Down to Decision Day: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs Philadelphia Union - Charlotte FC
- Revolution Host Chicago Fire FC in Season Finale - New England Revolution
- Win and We Are In: Real Salt Lake Control Playoff Destiny this Weekend Away at St. Louis - Real Salt Lake
- Inter Miami CF Select Ticketmaster as Official Ticket Provider for New Home at Miami Freedom Park - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- FC Cincinnati to Host Playoffs Launch Party at MadTree Parks & Rec
- FC Cincinnati Host CF Montréal for Decision Day 2025 to Close out the Regular Season
- FC Cincinnati Clinch Berth in 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup
- adidas, FC Cincinnati and UNHEARDOF Celebrate Club's 10th Anniversary with "All for Cincy" Forum Low
- Obinna Nwobodo Is Back in Action with FC Cincinnati Thanks to his 'Grinding' Approach and Commitment to the Process