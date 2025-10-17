FC Cincinnati to Host Playoffs Launch Party at MadTree Parks & Rec

Published on October 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Join us for the ultimate Playoffs Launch Party as we kick off our fourth consecutive season in the MLS Cup Playoffs and celebrate 10 incredible years of FC Cincinnati!

FC Cincinnati will be hosting a Playoffs Launch Party at MadTree Parks & Rec in Blue Ash on Wednesday, October 22. The public program begins at 6:30 p.m. featuring special guests, DJs, activities, giveaways and more.

For more information on the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, visit FCCincinnati.com/Playoffs.

FC CINCINNATI PLAYOFFS LAUNCH PARTY

When: Wednesday, October 22

Time: 6:30 - 8 p.m. ET

Where: MadTree Parks & Rec - 4321 Glendale Milford Rd., Blue Ash, OH 45242

Who: FC Cincinnati Players, Coaches, Staff and More

Family-Friendly Event Open To The Public!







