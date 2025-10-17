LAFC Travels to Play Colorado Rapids in Last Game of 2025 Regular Season on MLS Decision Day this Saturday

LAFC concludes the 2025 regular season with a road trip to face the Colorado Rapids on MLS Decision Day this Saturday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. PT. The game will be available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV with additional radio coverage on 710 AM ESPN LA, the ESPN App, 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and 1230 AM KYPA (Korean) in Los Angeles.

The Black & Gold, now 17-8-8 (59 points) in MLS play, has already secured home field advantage in Round One of the MLS Cup Playoffs. LAFC holds an 8-4-1 all-time regular season record vs. Colorado and is 2-1-0 against the Rapids this season after knocking the Rocky Mountain side out of the Concacaf Champions Cup in March and defeating them 3-0 at BMO Stadium in July.

Returning from international play after missing the last two LAFC matches, forwards Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-Min will look to continue their record-setting scoring pace. Between Aug. 23 and Oct. 5, Bouanga and Son combined to score 18 goals for LAFC, setting a new MLS record for consecutive goals scored by a duo. Should Bouanga score the team's next goal, it would be the 100th of his LAFC career and the 500th regular-season goal in club history. The three-time MLS All-Star is two goals behind Lionel Messi in the race for this season's Golden Boot, which is annually awarded to the highest scoring player in the league.

The match against Colorado will re-air locally in Los Angeles on Monday, Oct. 20, at 5:30 p.m. PT on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13). FOX 11 Plus is where fans can also get to know more about the Black & Gold on LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the club every Saturday night at 10 p.m.

MATCH INFORMATION:

Matchup: LAFC at Colorado Rapids

Kickoff: Saturday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. PT

Where: Dick's Sporting Goods Park; Commerce City, CO

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM, ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), 1230 AM KYPA (Korean)







