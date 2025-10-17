Inter Miami CF Visits Nashville FC for Decision Day 2025

Published on October 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF (18W-7L-8D, 62 points) is set to close out the 2025 regular season on the road, with the team traveling to face Nashville SC (16W-11L-6D, 54 points) in its final match of the reguular season on MLS Decision Day this Saturday, Oct.18. Kick off at GEODIS Park is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Additionally, ESPN 106.3 will air all 34 games and playoff matches of Inter Miami CF, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region. Spanish language radio broadcast, meanwhile, will be available on Deportes Radio 760AM.

Past Regular Season Match

Inter Miami enters the match on a two-match winning run, with the team most recenrtly securing a dominant 4-0 home win over Atlanta United last Saturday. Notablt, the win secured home-field advantage for the Club in Round One of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

A brace from captain Lionel Messi, and goals from left back Jordi Alba and forward Luis Suárez led the team to victory. At the other end of the pitch, Rocco Ríos Novo delivered a solid performance in goal with three saves as he recorded a clean sheet on the night.

Additionally, Messi's performance saw him make MLS history, as he became the first player in MLS history to produce nine multi-goal games in a single regular season.

Inter Miami this Regular Season

Inter Miami currently sits third in the Eastern Conference table with a record of 18 wins, seven losses and eight draws for a total 62 points, having already clinched an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs berth.

Attacking Stats

Inter Miami's attacking unit has been in fine form so far this 2025 regular season, with forwards/wingers/attacking midfielders accounting for 59 of the team's 76 goals thus far this MLS regular season.

Messi leads the way with 26 goals and currently is in first place in the race for the Golden Boot presented by Audi. Tadeo Allende is second with 11 goals, followed by Suárez comes next with 10 goals and Telasco Segovia with seven. Fafa Picault and Allen Obando round out the list with four goals and one strike respectively.

Race for the 2025 MLS Golder Boot Presented by Audi

As mentioned above, Messi currently leads the race for the 2025 Golden Boot presented by Audi with 26 goals in in 27 appearances this regular season. The Argentine legend would become the first Inter Miami player in to win the prestigious honor since the Club's inception in 2018.

Previously Against Nashville SC

Saturday's meeting will be the 16th between the sides in Club history. Inter Miami leads the series to date with seven wins to four for Nashville, while four other matches resulted in draws.

Inter Miami looks to extends its current eight-match unbeaten run against Nashville on Saturday (7W, 1D). Last time the teams faced off was in regular season action in July, with Inter Miami securing a 2-1 home win at Chase Stadium.

Scouting Nashville SC

Nashville hosts Inter Miami after playing out a 1-1 draw on the road against CF Montréal in their last regular season outing. In all, the Tennessee-based side has recorded 16 wins, 11 losses and six draws for a total 54 points this regular season and sits sixth in the Eastern Conference Standings. Nashville SC has already secured a spot in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Forward Sam Surridge leads the team in goals with 23 this regular season, while midfielder Hany Mukhtar is the top assist provider with 11.







