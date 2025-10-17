Rapids Set for Decision Day Clash with LAFC
Published on October 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
The Colorado Rapids (11-15-7, 40 pts. 10th West) are set to host an all-important Decision Day matchup against LAFC (17-8-8, 59 pts., 3rd West) on Saturday night. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 7:00 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.
With Colorado in 10th place right outside of the playoff picture, they don't control their own destiny, with multiple scenarios that require additional results to go their way in order to clinch. The scenarios for a securing a Wild Card spot are as follows:
Colorado Rapids WIN vs. LAFC AND Real Salt Lake LOSS/DRAW at St. Louis CITY SC or...
Colorado Rapids WIN vs. LAFC AND FC Dallas LOSS/DRAW at Vancouver Whitecaps FC or...
Colorado Rapids DRAW vs. LAFC AND Real Salt Lake LOSS at St. Louis CITY SC AND FC Dallas LOSS at Vancouver Whitecaps FC or...
Colorado Rapids DRAW vs. LAFC AND San Jose Earthquakes LOSS/DRAW vs. Austin FC AND FC Dallas LOSS at Vancouver Whitecaps FC or...
Colorado Rapids DRAW vs LAFC AND San Jose Earthquakes LOSS/DRAW vs Austin FC AND Real Salt Lake LOSS at St. Louis CITY SC
On the other end of this matchup, LAFC still has seeding to play for, as they battle for positioning at the top of the Western Conference. Despite suffering a loss in their most recent match, LA is unbeaten in seven of their last eight contests as they currently sit in third place with a chance to move up to second.
If recent history is any indicator, the Rapids will look to continue their success against LAFC at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. The Rapids are 5-1-1 against LAFC across all competitions in Colorado, with the lone home loss happening in 2018. Most recently, Colorado topped LA in Concacaf Champions Cup play, where the Rapids secured a 2-1 victory back in February. The last time these two teams met in Colorado in MLS play was last season when the Rapids came away with a 3-2 win.
Apart from Colorado's success at home against LAFC specifically, the club is in the midst of a solid run of form at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park at this point in the MLS regular season. Entering Saturday night, the Rapids are riding a four-match unbeaten streak at home with a 3-0-1 record.
These two clubs look much different than they did when they last faced off back in July. Colorado will be joined by additions like Paxten Aaronson, Rob Holding, Rafael Santos, and Alexis Manyoma. On the other end, LAFC has added one of the top talents in soccer, South Korean international Son Heung-min. Since joining the club this summer, the forward has logged eight goals and three assists in his nine appearances.
Major League Soccer Stories from October 17, 2025
- Inter Miami CF Visits Nashville FC for Decision Day 2025 - Inter Miami CF
- Rapids Set for Decision Day Clash with LAFC - Colorado Rapids
- LA Galaxy, Herbalife, LAUSD, and U.S. Soccer Foundation to Unveil Mini Pitch at Ricardo Lizarraga Elementary School on October 22 - LA Galaxy
- Javaun Mussenden Named 2024-25 Revolution Academy Player of the Year - New England Revolution
- LAFC Travels to Play Colorado Rapids in Last Game of 2025 Regular Season on MLS Decision Day this Saturday - Los Angeles FC
- San Diego FC Travels to Face the Portland Timbers on MLS Decision Day - San Diego FC
- Martinez and Tsakiris Named to FIFA U-17 World Cup Roster - LA Galaxy
- CF Montréal to Visit FC Cincinnati for Final Game of the Season - Club de Foot Montreal
- Houston Dynamo FC Close the Regular Season at Sporting Kansas City - Houston Dynamo FC
- FC Cincinnati to Host Playoffs Launch Party at MadTree Parks & Rec - FC Cincinnati
- Earthquakes Extend Partnership with CEFCU©, Introduce Unique Quakes Co-Branded Debit Mastercard© - San Jose Earthquakes
- St. Louis CITY SC Academy Players Thomas DiMaria and Miroslav Levkovsky Called up to U.S. U-15 Boy's National Team Domestic Training Camp - St. Louis City SC
- Minnesota United Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair to be Featured in "Celebrating Impact" Content Series from Audi, MLS, and the Players' Tribune - Minnesota United FC
- Down to Decision Day: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs Philadelphia Union - Charlotte FC
- Revolution Host Chicago Fire FC in Season Finale - New England Revolution
- Win and We Are In: Real Salt Lake Control Playoff Destiny this Weekend Away at St. Louis - Real Salt Lake
- Inter Miami CF Select Ticketmaster as Official Ticket Provider for New Home at Miami Freedom Park - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Rapids Set for Decision Day Clash with LAFC
- Colorado Rapids Homegrown Darren Yapi Named to 2025 MLS 22 Under 22 Class
- Colorado Rapids' Wayne Frederick Named to Trinidad & Tobago National Team for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
- Rapids Look to Secure Back-To-Back Rocky Mountain Cup Wins with Season Sweep against Real Salt Lake
- Rapids Look for Season Sweep against Minnesota United FC