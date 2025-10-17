Rapids Set for Decision Day Clash with LAFC

Published on October 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids (11-15-7, 40 pts. 10th West) are set to host an all-important Decision Day matchup against LAFC (17-8-8, 59 pts., 3rd West) on Saturday night. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 7:00 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.

With Colorado in 10th place right outside of the playoff picture, they don't control their own destiny, with multiple scenarios that require additional results to go their way in order to clinch. The scenarios for a securing a Wild Card spot are as follows:

Colorado Rapids WIN vs. LAFC AND Real Salt Lake LOSS/DRAW at St. Louis CITY SC or...

Colorado Rapids WIN vs. LAFC AND FC Dallas LOSS/DRAW at Vancouver Whitecaps FC or...

Colorado Rapids DRAW vs. LAFC AND Real Salt Lake LOSS at St. Louis CITY SC AND FC Dallas LOSS at Vancouver Whitecaps FC or...

Colorado Rapids DRAW vs. LAFC AND San Jose Earthquakes LOSS/DRAW vs. Austin FC AND FC Dallas LOSS at Vancouver Whitecaps FC or...

Colorado Rapids DRAW vs LAFC AND San Jose Earthquakes LOSS/DRAW vs Austin FC AND Real Salt Lake LOSS at St. Louis CITY SC

On the other end of this matchup, LAFC still has seeding to play for, as they battle for positioning at the top of the Western Conference. Despite suffering a loss in their most recent match, LA is unbeaten in seven of their last eight contests as they currently sit in third place with a chance to move up to second.

If recent history is any indicator, the Rapids will look to continue their success against LAFC at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. The Rapids are 5-1-1 against LAFC across all competitions in Colorado, with the lone home loss happening in 2018. Most recently, Colorado topped LA in Concacaf Champions Cup play, where the Rapids secured a 2-1 victory back in February. The last time these two teams met in Colorado in MLS play was last season when the Rapids came away with a 3-2 win.

Apart from Colorado's success at home against LAFC specifically, the club is in the midst of a solid run of form at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park at this point in the MLS regular season. Entering Saturday night, the Rapids are riding a four-match unbeaten streak at home with a 3-0-1 record.

These two clubs look much different than they did when they last faced off back in July. Colorado will be joined by additions like Paxten Aaronson, Rob Holding, Rafael Santos, and Alexis Manyoma. On the other end, LAFC has added one of the top talents in soccer, South Korean international Son Heung-min. Since joining the club this summer, the forward has logged eight goals and three assists in his nine appearances.







Major League Soccer Stories from October 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.