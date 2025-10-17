CF Montréal to Visit FC Cincinnati for Final Game of the Season

Published on October 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - CF Montréal will wrap up the 2025 season in the American Midwest when it takes on FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium Saturday at 6:00pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, CJAD 800).

The Bleu-blanc-noir holds an overall record of 4-6-2 (20 goals for, 27 goals against) when taking on FC Cincinnati. In Ohio, the Club holds a 1-3-1 record (6 goals for, 12 goals against).

Looking to cap off the 2025 season on a high note, Dante Sealy will be eyeing a first 10-goal season in MLS and join his teammate Prince Owusu (13) with a double-digit tally in MLS.

Should Sealy bag his 10th goal of the year, this would represent the third season in Club history where two Bleu-blanc-noir players has 10+ goal seasons. In 1995, Lloyd Barker and Paul Dougherty both scored 10 goals and in 2016, Nacho Piatti scored 17 goals while Didier Drogba finished the year with 10 goals.

In its fourth season under the helm of head coach Pat Noonan, FC Cincinnati holds 2nd place in the Eastern Conference with one game remaining in the MLS Regular Season. The Ohio-based team will be fighting to remain in 2nd place with Inter Miami CF as both teams hold a tally of 62 points. At the same moment, Miami will take on Nashville SC in Tennessee.







