CF Montréal to Visit FC Cincinnati for Final Game of the Season
Published on October 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
CINCINNATI, Ohio - CF Montréal will wrap up the 2025 season in the American Midwest when it takes on FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium Saturday at 6:00pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, CJAD 800).
The Bleu-blanc-noir holds an overall record of 4-6-2 (20 goals for, 27 goals against) when taking on FC Cincinnati. In Ohio, the Club holds a 1-3-1 record (6 goals for, 12 goals against).
Looking to cap off the 2025 season on a high note, Dante Sealy will be eyeing a first 10-goal season in MLS and join his teammate Prince Owusu (13) with a double-digit tally in MLS.
Should Sealy bag his 10th goal of the year, this would represent the third season in Club history where two Bleu-blanc-noir players has 10+ goal seasons. In 1995, Lloyd Barker and Paul Dougherty both scored 10 goals and in 2016, Nacho Piatti scored 17 goals while Didier Drogba finished the year with 10 goals.
In its fourth season under the helm of head coach Pat Noonan, FC Cincinnati holds 2nd place in the Eastern Conference with one game remaining in the MLS Regular Season. The Ohio-based team will be fighting to remain in 2nd place with Inter Miami CF as both teams hold a tally of 62 points. At the same moment, Miami will take on Nashville SC in Tennessee.
Major League Soccer Stories from October 17, 2025
- Inter Miami CF Visits Nashville FC for Decision Day 2025 - Inter Miami CF
- Rapids Set for Decision Day Clash with LAFC - Colorado Rapids
- LA Galaxy, Herbalife, LAUSD, and U.S. Soccer Foundation to Unveil Mini Pitch at Ricardo Lizarraga Elementary School on October 22 - LA Galaxy
- Javaun Mussenden Named 2024-25 Revolution Academy Player of the Year - New England Revolution
- LAFC Travels to Play Colorado Rapids in Last Game of 2025 Regular Season on MLS Decision Day this Saturday - Los Angeles FC
- San Diego FC Travels to Face the Portland Timbers on MLS Decision Day - San Diego FC
- Martinez and Tsakiris Named to FIFA U-17 World Cup Roster - LA Galaxy
- CF Montréal to Visit FC Cincinnati for Final Game of the Season - Club de Foot Montreal
- Houston Dynamo FC Close the Regular Season at Sporting Kansas City - Houston Dynamo FC
- FC Cincinnati to Host Playoffs Launch Party at MadTree Parks & Rec - FC Cincinnati
- Earthquakes Extend Partnership with CEFCU©, Introduce Unique Quakes Co-Branded Debit Mastercard© - San Jose Earthquakes
- St. Louis CITY SC Academy Players Thomas DiMaria and Miroslav Levkovsky Called up to U.S. U-15 Boy's National Team Domestic Training Camp - St. Louis City SC
- Minnesota United Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair to be Featured in "Celebrating Impact" Content Series from Audi, MLS, and the Players' Tribune - Minnesota United FC
- Down to Decision Day: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs Philadelphia Union - Charlotte FC
- Revolution Host Chicago Fire FC in Season Finale - New England Revolution
- Win and We Are In: Real Salt Lake Control Playoff Destiny this Weekend Away at St. Louis - Real Salt Lake
- Inter Miami CF Select Ticketmaster as Official Ticket Provider for New Home at Miami Freedom Park - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Club de Foot Montreal Stories
- CF Montréal to Visit FC Cincinnati for Final Game of the Season
- The Montreal Impact Foundation Inaugurates a Multi-Sport Mini Field in Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts
- CF Montréal Closes Home Slate with 1-1 Draw vs. Nashville SC
- CF Montréal to Host Nashville SC in Final Game of the Season at Stade Saputo
- Three Players from CF Montréal Academy Women's Program Called up to Canada U17 National Team for the World Cup