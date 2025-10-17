Minnesota United FC at LA Galaxy Preview

Published on October 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United closes out the 2025 MLS regular season this Saturday night during MLS' Decision Day, traveling west to face the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park. The Loons, who have already clinched their place in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, enter the final match of the season looking to secure a highest possible finish in the Western Conference standings.

MNUFC enters the final weekend sitting fourth in the Western Conference standings and continues to set new standards in 2025, establishing club records for most wins (16), fewest losses (7), and fewest goals conceded (37) in a single regular season. In their most recent outing, the Loons earned a 3-0 shutout victory over Sporting Kansas City at Allianz Field, highlighted by a brace from Anthony Markanich and the 500th club goal scored by Joaquín Pereyra. The Argentine midfielder also broke the club's single-season assist record with 16, surpassing Robin Lod and Darwin Quintero's previous mark of 15. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair recorded his 10th clean sheet of the year, a new personal best, anchoring a defensive unit that has been among MLS' best all season.

The LA Galaxy, on the other hand, enter Decision Day at the bottom of the Western Conference table with 27 points, but are coming off a 2-1 home win over FC Dallas last weekend. Goals from Elijah Wynder and Gabriel Pec lifted the Galaxy to their sixth victory of the season. The Galaxy have found consistency at home, earning all six of their six wins this year at Dignity Health Sports Park. LA's only consolation in 2025 was a third-place finish in this year's Leagues Cup, which qualified the Southern California side for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup tournament.

Saturday's fixture marks the second and final meeting between the sides in 2025. When Minnesota hosted LA earlier this year at Allianz Field, the matchup ended in a 2-2 draw, with a brace with Kelvin Yeboah. With playoff seeding on the line for the Loons, Minnesota United will look to extend its strong road form, eight wins and 28 points away from home, and carry momentum into the postseason.

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON FINISHING THE REGULAR SEASON ON A POSITIVE NOTE...

"We want to finish as high in the [Western Conference] table as we can, and we want to do ourselves real justice in that sense. We've been in and around second and third for most of the year, and haven't dipped below where we are now. It would be remiss of us to not treat it as an incredibly important game that I think it is. The message to the players will be that if San Diego or LAFC slip up, we've got to be there and we've got to put some pressure on ourselves to make sure we go there [LA Galaxy] and win... We want to go into the playoffs with a real momentum."

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Carlos Harvey - Knee (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ LA GALAXY

Dignity Health Sports Park | Carson, California

10.18.2025 | MLS Regular Season | Match 34

8:00 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2025 Regular Season Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 16-7-10 (58 pts. | 8-2-6 on the road)

LA: 6-18-9 (27 pts. | 6-8-2 at home)







