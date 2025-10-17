LA Galaxy, Herbalife, LAUSD, and U.S. Soccer Foundation to Unveil Mini Pitch at Ricardo Lizarraga Elementary School on October 22

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy, Herbalife, LAUSD and the U.S. Soccer Foundation will unveil a mini-pitch at Ricardo Lizarraga Elementary School in South Central LA on Wednesday Oct. 22. With this new facility, children will have a protected and purpose-built area to engage in soccer and stay active. Made possible through the LA Galaxy and Herbalife's Joint Community Partnership Fund, the mini pitch is designed to promote soccer, healthy lifestyles, and nutrition education in underserved communities.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Wednesday, which will be followed by a soccer clinic led by Mauricio Cuevas, who attended Ricardo Lizarraga Elementary School, for more than 75 youth soccer players.

The soccer clinic will be hosted on the newly resurfaced mini pitch, following its ribbon cutting. This state-of-the-art pitch with a new surfacing material is a product of SnapSports, performance specifically engineered to maximize grip and performance while optimizing safety for players of all ages. This patent-pending formulation provides the best wet and dry traction in the industry. Measuring 60 x 120 feet which is the largest size provided, the navy blue, white and gold pitch features futsal goals at both ends and proudly displays the logos of LA Galaxy, Herbalife, LAUSD and the U.S. Soccer Foundation. This vibrant space is thoughtfully designed to inspire teamwork, promote empowerment, and encourage fitness through the excitement of soccer.

When: Wednesday, October 22 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Event Timeline:

3:30 p.m. - Welcome Remarks and Ribbon Cutting

4 p.m. - Soccer Clinic on new mini pitch led by Mauricio Cuevas

5 p.m. - Event ends

Who:

LA Galaxy Defender Mauricio Cuevas

Tom Braun, President and COO, LA Galaxy

Samantha Holloway, VP of NAM Sales, Herbalife

LAUSD Representatives

Where: Ricardo Lizarraga Elementary School (Los Angeles Unified School District)

401 E 40th Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90011







