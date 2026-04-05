Galaxy Fall to Minnesota United, 2-1, at Home

Published on April 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy (132, 5 points) fell 2-1 to Minnesota United FC (222, 8 points) at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. Minnesota opened the scoring early in the second half, and despite an equalizer from Marco Reus, responded with another goal to secure the road victory.

Goalscoring Plays

MIN - Anthony Markanich (Joaquín Pereyra), 51st minute: Pereyra chipped a pass over the Galaxy back line to find Markanich, who found himself one-on-one and finished the move to give Minnesota a 1-0 lead.

LA - Marco Reus, 57th minute: After receiving a pass from Gabriel Pec at the top of the box, João Klauss slipped a first-time ball through the Minnesota defense to Marco Reus. Reus saw his initial effort saved, but the German converted the rebound to level the match at 1-1.

MIN - Kelvin Yeboah (Tomás Chancalay), 68th minute: Chancalay drove the ball down the left side of the box to the end line before cutting a cross into the middle, where Yeboah tapped it in to give Minnesota a 2-1 lead.

Postgame Notes

Goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski earned his second league start of the year, his third consecutive start in all competitions, and his first league start in front of the home crowd at Dignity Health Sports Park in 2026.

With his goal in the 56th minute tonight, Marco Reus has now recorded a goal contribution in three consecutive league matches. He opened his 2026 goalscoring account on March 14 vs Sporting Kansas City and then followed it up with an assist the following weekend in Portland (March 22) before finding the back of the net again tonight.

With his stoppagetime substitution in the third minute of added time, Maya Yoshida made the 699th appearance of his professional career.

Next Up

The LA Galaxy travel to Mexico on Tuesday for the first leg of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal against Deportivo Toluca FC on Wednesday, April 8 (8 p.m. PT, FS2/TUDN) at Estadio Nemesio Diez. In a quick turnaround, the G's return to league play a short three days later for a battle against Austin FC at Q2 Stadium on Saturday, April 11 (11:30 a.m. PT, Apple TV).

LA Galaxy Postgame Top Quotes

LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney

On if he's concerned about the start to the season:

"Yeah, it's not good enough, the start's not good enough. We've given up too many points at home. I think, yeah, it's got to get better. This has got to be the last points we're dropping at home. We have to be much cleaner, much better. Am I concerned about it? Well, of course, because I think one of the things we have to really understand as a team is how we're going to win games without Joe [Paintsil], which is one of our big pieces and chance creation, our winger on that side. We've got to have a better vision collectively of how we're going to win. We need to be clean with the ball and make good decisions and create motion in our attacks and movement. I think we got to a better structure at the end. I felt like we broke pressure enough in the first part of the game that we didn't need to race to goal. We needed to get across, bring the other side into the game, force them to defend in stretches."

On the loss and how it feels for the fans:

"We're all competitors, every single player out there hates the results, hates to lose a game at home or lose any points at home. We're on the same page. We understand that collectively we need to be better. I think that's why we go down there, 'cause we need to hear it and we need to accept it and we need to show up and be better. I think that's part of the relationship between us and them, is we've got to do our job, they got to hopefully keep showing up and supporting us. We've got to do better."

On the demands of the modern game given the travel schedule and multiple competitions:

"Look, I like to think we can all compartmentalize and focus on one thing at a time. That's what we talk about. That's how we try to pursue things. We had a longer break because of the international break, so we did cover more things in the course of these two weeks that looked a little bit bigger picture than just this one game. But yeah, look, it's demanding. It's physically demanding. The travel is no joke. All those things are true. It's true for everybody in the competition, not just for us, but true for everybody in the competition. They challenge a roster in all levels of it. You want to be as healthy as possible. But at the end of the day you got to step out and be competitors and compete and put your best foot forward, whoever gets called upon as well as in terms of my preparation of the group and all that. We all have to step out and be there. If you want to be at a club like the Galaxy, you should expect to be in multiple competitions and be ready to deal with it. From that regard, we have to accept what it is and be better and be more competitive in each of these competitions and games."

LA Galaxy Midfielder Marco Reus

On being a leader during a tough run of form:

"Honestly, I hate losing. I hate losing so much. It pissed me really off today. The other games, too, when we are not winning. It starts for me in training. It [starts] in two against two, three against three, four against four, you have to love winning and to give everything in this moment. Those simple details make a difference. At the moment we are struggling with these things. The good thing is on Wednesday we can turn around things, and we come back on Monday with new energy, new positivity, then we go to Toluca and try to show a different game."

On what positives he sees from tonight:

"Honestly a lot. I mean, I see the boys every day. I see the quality in training and everything. But like I said in the game, it's quite hard at the moment to really get the advantage in the game, I don't know, to be in front 1-0, to get the confidence. It makes it easier for us maybe. I mean, we are creating chances a lot in the games. Not so much in the first half, more in the second half in the last games, I would say. But we are there. Like I said, it's just small, small details at the moment. We are on the edge of getting in front. But then we have to show more the mentality of, yeah, doing it, the killer instinct inside of us. Like I said, I said to the boys, it starts with me to help more, to score more goals, to give more assists to help my teammates, then in the end we'll be more successful with the team."

On the mindset going into the game against Toluca:

"Every game you have the chance to win. With this group, you have the chance to win.

At the moment we are struggling to put everything together. On Wednesday, it's a good team. I'm happy to play there. I love to play against good teams. We are Galaxy. We are capable to win every game. Yeah, it's not long until May, until the break. We have to win games. It has to start now."

LA Galaxy Goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski

On little mistakes being the difference:

"Obviously it's frustrating. I think it's a frustrating game in general. I thought we had a pretty good sense of control in the game and a good tempo especially in the first half. I thought we looked really solid in the back. Just a few mental lapses. It's not just one person. I think it's all 11 people on the field. It's making sure that we can stay locked in for 98 minutes. It's key. Obviously, we have a lot of games in a row coming up. They're really simple actions that for the vast majority of the game we do really well with. It's not like I'm having to make 10 saves on the night to keep us in the game. They had three shots on goal and two went in. As a goalkeeper it's super frustrating because I feel like I can do more. I think I always try to look in the mirror first, then evaluate off of that."

On the importance of keeping everyone calm as a veteran:

"I think we can be frustrated tonight, then when we wake up tomorrow morning it's back to work. It's a really long season. I think if we get too ahead of ourselves, too doom and gloom now, we probably have 30-something games to go. It's up to us in the locker room. It's not just the veterans, it's everybody. Everybody showing up to training every single day and putting the effort that's required. That's what propels us forward. That's what propels us as a team. I think that's what we can hang our hat on at the end of the day. The effort we're putting in consistently day in, day out is what's most important."

On the battle for the starting goalkeeper position:

"I think we're lucky here that we have a really healthy competition between Novak [Mićović] and myself. I think Brady [Scott] as well. I think the three of us with Kevin [Hartman] work really well together, we push each other. Nobody is guaranteed the role. Nobody is given the role. Just because I played this game doesn't mean I'm going to play on Wednesday. I think it's coming in every single training session and being able to maximize the amount of effort in, just show up for the team, and do whatever I can to help the team win. I think I possess great leadership within the locker room. I think I can help the backline with my communication. I think at the end of the day it's just about making saves. As a goalkeeper, that's what you're paid to do, that's what your role is, is to help the team and to make as many saves as you can to make sure we can put ourselves in the winning positions."







Major League Soccer Stories from April 5, 2026

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