LA Galaxy Weekly

Published on July 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - After a pair of closed-door scrimmages last week, the LA Galaxy continue preparations for their return to MLS action with a friendly against Liga MX side Club América on Saturday, July 11 at 7:30 p.m. PT at Dignity Health Sports Park. As the first team readies for its return to the pitch, the club's Summer of Soccer continues with a series of activations and fan events across the greater Los Angeles area throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026™ knockout stage.

LA Galaxy Soccer Celebration - Through July 19

As part of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ festivities, the LA Galaxy Soccer Celebration, a free, multi-week fan experience, continues as the tournament progresses. The final days of the Carson match viewings will take place on July 6 and July 7 at Galaxy Park. On Monday, July 6, activations will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT, featuring Round of 16 matchups between Portugal and Spain at 12 p.m. PT and the USMNT and Belgium at 5 p.m. PT. The final day in Carson will be on Tuesday, July 7, with gates open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT as fans watch Argentina take on Egypt at 9 a.m. PT and Switzerland face Colombia at 1 p.m. PT to conclude the Round of 16. The LA Galaxy Soccer Celebration will then make its final stop in Hermosa Beach from July 14-19, where fans can gather to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Semifinals, Third-Place Match and Final.

Summer of Soccer Additional Activations

Between the Carson and Hermosa Beach stops of the LA Galaxy Soccer Celebration, the club will continue its Summer of Soccer festivities throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Quarterfinals and knockout rounds with a series of watch parties, community events and fan activations across the greater Los Angeles area. On Thursday, July 9, fans can join the LA Galaxy at Manhattan Village beginning at 2 p.m. PT for the Summer Vibes Concert Series, featuring games, giveaways and interactive soccer activities. The club will also partner with Common Space Brewery to host all-ages FIFA World Cup 2026™ watch parties on July 9 and 10. For more information, visit commonspace.la/worldcup.

On Saturday, July 11, the LA Galaxy will join the City of Torrance for a community watch party featuring live match viewing, family-friendly activities, entertainment, food trucks and a free youth clinic led by LA Galaxy Youth coaches from 4:30-5:30 p.m. PT at El Prado Park. Also on July 11, the club will visit SteelCraft Bellflower from 4-7 p.m. PT, where kids and families can take part in casual soccer games, skills challenges and opportunities to win LA Galaxy prizes.

LA Galaxy vs Club América, Saturday July 11

The LA Galaxy, the most successful club in MLS history, will host Club América, the most successful team in Liga MX, at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, July 11 at 7:30 p.m. PT in an international friendly ahead of the resumption of the 2026 MLS Regular Season following the FIFA World Cup break. The July 11 match will serve as preparation to return to league play on July 17 against LAFC at Dignity Health Sports Park.

LA Galaxy vs LAFC - Friday, July 17 at 7:45 P.M. PT

Ahead of the final weekend of World Cup action, El Tráfico returns to Dignity Health Sports Park following a stretch of closely contested meetings between the clubs. In the 2025 season, the Galaxy earned a 2-2 draw at home behind a two-goal performance from Marco Reus, including a late equalizer, before playing to a 3-3 draw at BMO Stadium two months later, with Maya Yoshida converting a stoppage-time header to extend the club's unbeaten run in the matchup. The Galaxy enter the fixture holding a 10-9-7 advantage in the all-time series, as El Tráfico returns to Carson with continued significance in the Western Conference landscape as MLS regular-season play resumes.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 6, 2026

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