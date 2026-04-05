LAFC Weekly

Published on April 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







After extending the club's record unbeaten run to start the season, Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) faces a double-game week that includes the start of its two-game quarterfinal series against Liga MX side Cruz Azul in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup and an MLS Western Conference road match against the Portland Timbers.

The high-profile contest between LAFC and Cruz Azul, the reigning Champions Cup title holders, is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. PT at BMO Stadium on Tuesday, April 7. The game will be broadcast on FS2 (English) and TUDN (Spanish) in the United States, OneSoccer in Canada, and ConcacafGO. Local radio coverage will be available on 710 AM ESPN LA, 980 AM La Mera Mera, and K-Radio 1230 AM.

The Black & Gold's regular-season road match against the Timbers kicks off at 1:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 11, from Providence Park in Portland, OR. The game will be broadcast on Apple TV and FOX as well as Coupang Play and SPOTV for fans in Korea. Local radio coverage will be available on 710 AM ESPN LA, the ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and K-Radio 1230 AM (Korean) with national coverage on SiriusXM FC 157.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 5, 2026

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