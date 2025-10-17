Earthquakes Extend Partnership with CEFCU©, Introduce Unique Quakes Co-Branded Debit Mastercard©

Published on October 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that they have extended their longtime partnership with CEFCU, which will continue to serve as the club's Official Credit Union. Among the features of the new multiyear pact is CEFCU members receiving several new perks, namely having the opportunity to carry an Earthquakes-branded CEFCU Debit Mastercard for the very first time.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with CEFCU," said Kristina Wavomba, Earthquakes VP of Sponsorships. "For the past seven years, our shared values have resulted in incredible opportunities for our fans and CEFCU members. Between the introduction of the new debit card, our inclusive Movie Night Series and the Goals for Education platform among other programs, we are proud to collaborate with CEFCU in the years to come in making a positive impact together on our local community."

Additionally, as part of their continued dedication to the Bay Area community, CEFCU will be the presenting partner of the Quakes' Goals for Education social platform. For every goal scored in the regular season, CEFCU will make a donation to local fund benefitting education for up to $10,000. CEFCU and the Quakes Foundation will work together to determine the recipient.

"CEFCU is proud to continue our partnership with the San Jose Earthquakes-an organization that shares our commitment to supporting and strengthening the communities we serve," said Peter Diaz, CEFCU Community President. "This renewed partnership allows us to offer exciting new benefits for members, like the Earthquakes-branded CEFCU Debit Mastercard, while continuing to invest in local programs that will make a lasting difference."

The multiyear partnership will feature many other collaborative programs and numerous offers for CEFCU members. In addition to a monthly drawing that will offer fans an opportunity to win a team-signed jersey, the fan-favorite Movie Night Series presented by CEFCU will return to PayPal Park. Since 2018, the five-film series hosted during the summer months has given families and friends an inclusive gathering space to meet at the home of the Earthquakes to watch classic movies for free on the stadium's large videoboard.

Exclusive CEFCU member benefits will also include a private preseason event at PayPal Park to meet the team and coaching staff before the new campaign, as well as player meet-and-greets and autograph sessions at local CEFCU branch locations throughout next season.







