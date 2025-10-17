Javaun Mussenden Named 2024-25 Revolution Academy Player of the Year

Published on October 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Midfielder Javaun Mussenden has been named the 2024-2025 New England Revolution Academy Player of the Year. A member of the Academy's residency program, Mussenden becomes the 11th different recipient of the honor, awarded annually by the Revolution Technical Staff to the most exceptional amateur talent developing in the club's Pro Player Pathway.

"Since joining our residency program and professional pathway two years ago, Javaun has made impressive strides here in New England," Revolution Technical Director Remi Roy said. "His work ethic and innate talent have earned him playing time with Revolution II over the last two seasons, where his progress has been aided by competing alongside, and against, professional players. This award is a testament to Javaun's ongoing growth, and we're proud to be a part of his continued development both as a player and a person."

Mussenden, 18, made his Revolution II debut in MLS NEXT Pro in August 2024. Over the last two seasons with Revolution II, the amateur midfielder has tallied one goal and two assists across 26 appearances, including 16 starts. At the youth level, Mussenden recorded three goals and one helper with the Revolution's Under-18 team during the 2024-25 MLS NEXT campaign.

"I'm honored to be named the Revolution's Academy Player of the Year," said Mussenden. "Being part of this club has meant a lot to me and I'm grateful for all the support I've received. I want to especially thank [Director of Youth Development] Rob Becerra, who took a chance on me and gave me this incredible career opportunity, as well as my past and present coaches, teammates, and my family for helping me become the player that I am today. I'm proud to represent New England every time I step on the pitch."

A native of Dallas, Georgia, Mussenden will be presented with the Revolution Academy Player of the Year award on the Gillette Stadium pitch prior to Saturday's MLS Decision Day match between New England and Chicago Fire FC, a 6:00 p.m. kickoff. Prior to Saturday's match, the Revolution's season finale, the club will also announce the winners of the 2025 Revolution Team MVP, Humanitarian of the Year, Players' Player of the Year, and Defender of the Year.

Revolution II will kick off the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. ET, hosting Chicago Fire FC II at Gillette Stadium in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal Round. Sunday's match streams live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with Peyton Gallaher and Jordan Angeli on the call. CLICK HERE to purchase general admission tickets for Sunday's match, on sale now for $10, with discounted tickets available to Season Members.

The 2025-26 MLS NEXT season is now underway, with five Revolution Academy teams in action across the U-18, U-16, U-15, U-14, and U-13 age divisions.







Major League Soccer Stories from October 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.