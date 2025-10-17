Houston Dynamo FC Close the Regular Season at Sporting Kansas City

Published on October 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC close regular season play with a trip to historic rivals Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, Oct. 18, at Children's Mercy Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CT, and fans can stream the final match of the season live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Saturday's fixture marks the 46th all-time regular season meeting between Houston and Kansas City. The most recent matchup at Children's Mercy Park came last season, when the Dynamo earned a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City, with goals from former Dynamo players Héctor Herrera and Aliyu Ibrahim.

While both sides have been eliminated from 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs contention, they share a rich postseason history, having met in six playoff series over the years. Houston advanced in five of those six and holds a 22-19-18 (WLD) record against their longtime rival across all competitions.







Major League Soccer Stories from October 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.