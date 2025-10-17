Revolution Host Chicago Fire FC in Season Finale

Published on October 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution will host Chicago Fire FC in the club's 2025 season finale on Saturday night. New England's first 90's Night kicks off at 6:00 p.m. ET and airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the match on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM). Tune into Mas Latino on 99.9 FM and 1300 AM for Spanish commentary, or 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese.

The Revolution will conclude the 2025 campaign in front of their home fans at Gillette Stadium, where New England has taken points in the last two matches. New England defeated Atlanta United FC in a 2-0 shutout victory in the most recent home contest on Sept. 27. MLS debutant Dor Turgeman sealed the victory with a goal-and-assist performance, as New England picked up its 10th clean sheet of the 2025 season, tied for second most in team history.

Turgeman continued his stellar start with a goal in the Revolution's last match on the road at Inter Miami CF. The 21-year-old, who recorded his first start in that match, became the only Revolution player to score in each of his first two MLS appearances. Turgeman is one of eight New England players who spent last week on international duty, tied for the most of any MLS team during the October FIFA window.

Revolution midfielder Carles Gil, set to make his 200th Revolution start in all competitions, has assisted both of Turgeman's tallies. The captain's 13 helpers this season are seventh best in MLS. In 12 previous meetings with Chicago, Gil has netted three goals with four assists. He enters the season finale as the team's leading scorer with 10 goals, putting him in position to win the Revolution's Golden Boot for the third time. Entering Decision Day, Gil leads New England with 33 starts and is pacing all MLS outfield players in minutes played (2,966). The four-time MLS All-Star has reached the scoresheet in seven of the last 10 matches, with two goals and six assists during that span.

Forward Leo Campana, who appeared twice for Ecuador during the international window, is looking to build on his seven goals and one assist this season. The Revolution are 5-1-0 when Campana finds the net in 2025. Midfielder Allan Oyirwoth, an 18-year-old who was called-up for international duty with his native Uganda, is eyeing his fifth consecutive start.

New England's backline will be without central defender Brayan Ceballos, who is suspended for the season's final match due to yellow card accumulation. Homegrown defender Peyton Miller, who played four games for the United States at the 2025 Under-20 World Cup in Chile, is also sidelined this weekend due to a one-game suspension following his red card on Sept. 20. The Revolution will lean on Mali international Mamadou Fofana to anchor the defense. The center back, who hopes to make his 30th start of the season, has been in the lineup for all 10 clean sheets to date. Veteran defender Brandon Bye has started four consecutive matches entering Saturday's finale.

Chicago, coached by former Columbus Crew and U.S. Men's National Team manager Gregg Berhalter, carries a one-point lead over Columbus for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference heading into this weekend's MLS Decision Day. The Fire have registered nine road victories this season, tied for third most in MLS. Chicago is unbeaten over its last four matches, 3-0-1, including two shutout wins as they prepare to enter the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Chicago's potent attack is led by Hugo Cuypers, the team leader with 17 goals, and Danish forward Philip Zinckernagel's 14 goals.

90's Night

Saturday's match will be the Revolution's first 90's Night, celebrating the iconic decade in which the club was born. Two exclusive 90's-inspired scarves will be available for purchase at the Gillette Stadium ProShop. The '96 Revolution GK Scarf models itself off the unmistakable look and feel of the goalkeeper kit from the club's inaugural game, while the Fresh Pines of New England Scarf features a fun twist on a staple of 90's TV and culture.

The Fan Zone, open from 3:30 - 6:00 p.m., will offer up plenty of 90's nostalgia with iconic toys and products, a display of Revolution jerseys from throughout the decade, and a 90's-fueled playlist. Fans will also have the opportunity to pick up a retro slap bracelet as a Fan Zone Exclusive Giveaway. Inside the stadium, keep an eye out for 90's-themed activities and scoreboard visuals, retro photo opportunities, and a special halftime performance.

Fan Appreciation: 30% Off at Pro Shop & In-Stadium Retail Fans can enjoy a 30-percent off discount on Revolution gear at the Gillette Stadium ProShop and all in-stadium merchandise locations on Saturday. The offer is not valid for already discounted items and cannot be combined with any other offers.

